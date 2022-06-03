‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ is coming to Disney+

The latest Marvel hit is already on its way to a streaming platform.

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” will be available to watch on Disney+ starting Wednesday, June 22, according to Polygon.



Take a trip back into the Multiverse 🌀 Marvel Studios’ #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness is streaming June 22 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/NIlYZ8ZnVq — Disney+ (@disneyplus) June 2, 2022

The stars of the film — Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong and Xochitl Gomez — announced the news in a video posted to the Disney+ Twitter account.

According to Forbes, the “Doctor Strange” sequel has grossed more than $300 million worldwide since its release on May 6, surpassing “The Batman” in the U.S. and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” worldwide.

“Doctor Strange teams up with a mysterious teenage girl from his dreams who can travel across multiverses, to battle multiple threats, including other-universe versions of himself, which threaten to wipe out millions across the multiverse. They seek help from Wanda the Scarlet Witch, Wong and others,” the IMDb description for the movie reads.

This new MCU movie has a darker spin, with more shocking and violent deaths by the hands of witches and sorcerers. The movie acts as a continuation to the Disney+ series “WandaWision,” where Olsen pays Wanda Maximoff, as I previously wrote for the Deseret News.

Other titles coming to Disney+ this summer are:

