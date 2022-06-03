What BYU’s Shaylee Gonzales said about her decision to enter the transfer portal

One day after reports surfaced about BYU’s Shaylee Gonzales entering the NCAA transfer portal, the star guard made it official.

Gonzales shared a thank-you message for BYU coaches and personnel, teammates and fans on social media Friday, while formally acknowledging her decision to enter the transfer portal.

“Thank you to my coaches, team trainers, the BYU athletic department, the university donors, and the ROC for the amazing 4 years at BYU. I am so thankful for all the relationships and memories that were made,” Gonzales wrote.

“Thanks to my teammates for always having my back and pushing me to be my best on and off the court. Thank you Cougar Nation, family, and friends for showing me so much love and support. BYU will always have a special place in my heart.

“With that being said, after a lot of prayer, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal and I could not be more excited for the upcoming opportunities.”

Entering the transfer portal doesn’t preclude a player from returning to their previous school.

The news comes two weeks after BYU hired a new women’s basketball coach. Former BYU player Amber Whiting replaces Jeff Judkins, who retired after 21 seasons as the Cougars’ head coach.

The 5-foot-10 guard Gonzales, who hails from Gilbert, Arizona, has been a star for BYU since joining the program four years ago.

She is the reigning West Coast Conference player of the year, after sharing the title the year before. She also earned second-team All-America honors from The Athletic this past season, while also being named All-America honorable mention by The Associated Press.

Gonzales averaged 18.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game during the 2021-22 campaign, her best season as a Cougar.

She helped BYU finish the season with a 26-4 record and earn their highest ever ranking in program history.

Gonzales has two years of college eligibility remaining.

She missed the 2019-20 season with a torn ACL and meniscus in her right knee.

The following year, she returned and averaged 17.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game while helping BYU advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.