‘My informed speculation is that Quin Snyder’s likely going to end up leaving,’ ESPN reporter says

Following Tuesday’s report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim MacMahon in which they reported that Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder and team officials are essentially at a standstill regarding Snyder’s future with the franchise, MacMahon expounded on the situation during The Hoop Collective podcast Thursday with colleagues Brian Windhorst and Tim Bontemps.

Here are the highlights of the conversation:



MacMahon said the people involved in the discussions concerning Snyder’s future are Jazz owner Ryan Smith, CEO Danny Ainge, Snyder’s agent Warren LeGarie and, of course, Snyder himself.

There is a contract extension that has been offered to Snyder, although he still has one year remaining on his existing deal, plus an option for an additional year.

Said MacMahon: “At this point, my informed speculation is that Quin Snyder’s likely going to end up leaving.”

Asked by Windhorst if the Jazz would let Snyder out of his contract or pay him so he couldn’t coach elsewhere, MacMahon said he feels Snyder would take a year off rather than go somewhere else to coach immediately.