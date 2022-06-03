‘My informed speculation is that Quin Snyder’s likely going to end up leaving,’ ESPN reporter says

Following Tuesday’s report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim MacMahon in which they reported that Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder and team officials are essentially at a standstill regarding Snyder’s future with the franchise, MacMahon expounded on the situation during The Hoop Collective podcast Thursday with colleagues Brian Windhorst and Tim Bontemps.
Here are the highlights of the conversation:
- MacMahon said the people involved in the discussions concerning Snyder’s future are Jazz owner Ryan Smith, CEO Danny Ainge, Snyder’s agent Warren LeGarie and, of course, Snyder himself.
- There is a contract extension that has been offered to Snyder, although he still has one year remaining on his existing deal, plus an option for an additional year.
- Said MacMahon: “At this point, my informed speculation is that Quin Snyder’s likely going to end up leaving.”
- Asked by Windhorst if the Jazz would let Snyder out of his contract or pay him so he couldn’t coach elsewhere, MacMahon said he feels Snyder would take a year off rather than go somewhere else to coach immediately.
- The trio discussed the concept that a team might try to give the Jazz a first-round draft pick in exchange to get Snyder for next season, they all figured it won’t happen.
- After going through the list of challenges the Jazz have faced the past few seasons, the trio figured that a year off would be good for Snyder, and that he would likely enter the 2023 offseason as the top coach available (Substack’s Marc Stein has reported for a number of months that San Antonio Spurs legendary coach Gregg Popovich could coach for one more year before retiring and that Snyder could be a leading candidate to replace him).
- Regarding Snyder taking a year off, MacMahon said, “That’s what I think will happen, but again, that’s what I think. What I know is Quin Snyder has yet to make a decision, and that it is ultimately his decision to make.”
- More from MacMahon: “It was made very clear to (Wojnarowski) and me that the options for Quin are sign an extension, a very lucrative extension, come back and go year-to-year on your current contract — one year that’s guaranteed, the next season Quin’s option — or decide that ‘Hey, it’s time to part ways and ride off into the sunset.’”
