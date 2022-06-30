How to watch Ketanji Brown Jackson be sworn in as a Supreme Court justice today

Ketanji Brown Jackson will be officially sworn into the Supreme Court today, NPR reported.

As Justice Stephen Breyer retires today, Jackson will become the 116th Supreme Court justice, according to The Associated Press.

She will also be the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

During the ceremony, she will take the Constitutional Oath, administered by Chief Justice John Roberts, and a Judicial Oath, administered by Breyer, according to a press release from the Supreme Court.

How to watch

Watch the ceremony at 10 a.m. MDT below:

The ceremony will also be streamed on the homepage of the Supreme Court’s website, www.supremecourt.gov.