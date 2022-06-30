Facebook Twitter
Thursday, June 30, 2022 
How to watch Ketanji Brown Jackson be sworn in as a Supreme Court justice today

By Hannah Murdock
   
Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson smiles as Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., arrives for a meeting in his office on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 31, 2022. Jackson will be sworn into the Supreme Court on Thursday, June 30.

J. Scott Applewhite, Associated Press

Ketanji Brown Jackson will be officially sworn into the Supreme Court today, NPR reported. 

As Justice Stephen Breyer retires today, Jackson will become the 116th Supreme Court justice, according to The Associated Press.

She will also be the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court. 

During the ceremony, she will take the Constitutional Oath, administered by Chief Justice John Roberts, and a Judicial Oath, administered by Breyer, according to a press release from the Supreme Court. 

How to watch

Watch the ceremony at 10 a.m. MDT below: 

The ceremony will also be streamed on the homepage of the Supreme Court’s website, www.supremecourt.gov.

