Facebook Twitter
Thursday, June 30, 2022 | 
Food Entertainment

Coca-Cola has a new flavor in collaboration with DJ Marshmello

This is the first time Coca-Cola has co-created a drink with a celebrity

By  Gitanjali Poonia Gitanjali Poonia  gpoonia@deseretnews.com
   
SHARE Coca-Cola has a new flavor in collaboration with DJ Marshmello
In this photo a truck with the Coca-Cola logo, behind left, maneuvers in a parking lot at a bottling plant in Needham, Mass.

A truck with the Coca-Cola logo, behind left, maneuvers in a parking lot at a bottling plant in Needham, Mass., in this 2020 file photo.

Steven Senne, Associated Press

Coca-Cola is introducing a brand new, innovative flavor.

This latest product of Coca-Cola Creations, the same platform that birthed starlight and pixel-flavored sodas into existence, is a collaboration with DJ Marshmello.

The artist is known for never showing his face and instead wearing a giant marshmallow on his head.

Though the partnership suggests this new Coca-Cola would be marshmallow-flavored, the flavors are closer to a mix of strawberry and watermelon, Marshmello’s two favorites.

Related

“For our third Coca-Cola Creations drop, we sought to add an unexpected remix of flavors to a great Coca-Cola taste,” said Oana Vlad, senior director of global strategy at the company, on Wednesday, per CNN.

This is the first time the soda company has co-created a drink with a celebrity. The masked artist said it was a great collaboration.

“We created a vibey blend of my favorite flavors in this all-new mix,” Marshmello said in a statement. “I think it tastes amazing and I hope fans love it too.”

In an interview with Billboard, the artist revealed the process behind making the product. Since everyone expected a marshmallow flavor, he said he wanted to go a different route.

Related

“We just started messing around with different flavors,” he said. “We had a million flavors in front of us. We homed in on (strawberry and watermelon) and that was that.”

According to CNET, 12-ounce cans of the new flavor will be available to purchase in stores starting July 11 in the U.S. The soda company is also offering a Zero Sugar version.

Next Up In Utah
A new monument is coming to This is the Place Heritage Park. Here’s why it matters
Here’s how many millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses the U.S. just ordered
Democrats, too, dissatisfied with direction of the country, economy, poll shows
Bitcoin drops below $20,000 as crypto firms struggle under the pressure
Liz Cheney tells Republicans they can’t be loyal to both Trump and the Constitution
New data: Inflation still running red hot, consumers could tap out savings by end of the summer