Coca-Cola has a new flavor in collaboration with DJ Marshmello

Coca-Cola is introducing a brand new, innovative flavor.

This latest product of Coca-Cola Creations, the same platform that birthed starlight and pixel-flavored sodas into existence, is a collaboration with DJ Marshmello.

The artist is known for never showing his face and instead wearing a giant marshmallow on his head.

Though the partnership suggests this new Coca-Cola would be marshmallow-flavored, the flavors are closer to a mix of strawberry and watermelon, Marshmello’s two favorites.

“For our third Coca-Cola Creations drop, we sought to add an unexpected remix of flavors to a great Coca-Cola taste,” said Oana Vlad, senior director of global strategy at the company, on Wednesday, per CNN.

This is the first time the soda company has co-created a drink with a celebrity. The masked artist said it was a great collaboration.

“We created a vibey blend of my favorite flavors in this all-new mix,” Marshmello said in a statement. “I think it tastes amazing and I hope fans love it too.”

In an interview with Billboard, the artist revealed the process behind making the product. Since everyone expected a marshmallow flavor, he said he wanted to go a different route.

“We just started messing around with different flavors,” he said. “We had a million flavors in front of us. We homed in on (strawberry and watermelon) and that was that.”

According to CNET, 12-ounce cans of the new flavor will be available to purchase in stores starting July 11 in the U.S. The soda company is also offering a Zero Sugar version.