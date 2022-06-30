Facebook Twitter
A guide to catching the ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4, Volume 2 premiere

It’s almost time! The second part of Season 4 will be released on July 1

The world of “Stranger Things” left things on a cliffhanger.

Steve is infected by the demobats from the Upside Down, and evil Vecna is alive and well. With much still left to be solved, the second installment of Season 4 premieres in less than 24 hours.

Here’s a trailer to get you started.

The short clip promises a challenging situation for the Hawkins kids to overcome as they rely on their friendships.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new episodes.

What day and time does ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4, Volume 2 come out?

Per Decider, Netflix will release the final two episodes of Season 4 at 1 a.m. MDT. This premiere comes five weeks after Volume 1 was released on May 27, consisting of seven episodes.

How long is each episode in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4, Volume 2?

Episode 8 — “Chapter Eight: Papa” — has a run time of close to an hour and a half, while episode 9 — “Chapter Nine: The Piggyback” — is two and a half hours long, per Cosmopolitan.

Where can I watch ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4, Volume 2?

Like other releases from the streaming service, the show’s latest episodes will premiere exclusively on Netflix.

