Southern Utah offensive lineman Austin Leausa is transferring to Utah State.

The 6-foot-5, 315-pound Leausa announced his decision on Twitter on Thursday.

Leausa, a graduate of West Jordan High School in 2017, served a mission for the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints before playing in the 2021 spring and fall seasons for the Thunderbirds.

He appeared in four games in the spring 2021 season and seven games in the fall 2021 season.