After bottoming out, Biden’s approval rating inches up

After reaching an all-time low in late May, President Joe Biden’s approval rating has rebounded slightly, according to the latest poll from Reuters/Ipsos.

More than 4 in 10 U.S. adults (42%) now approve of the president’s job performance, up from 36% the previous week. Fifty-two percent of the country currently disapproves of Biden’s job performance, the poll showed.

Biden’s approval rating sunk at the end of May and was just a few points above the lowest approval rating former president Donald Trump received during his tenure: 33%, which he hit in August 2017.

Biden’s approval rating has been below 50% for over six months now, since August 2021, Reuters noted. His polling performance is stoking fears among Democrats that they could lose their slim control of Congress during midterm elections this year.

In the latest poll, Biden made small gains with respondents who identified as Democrats, with his approval rating among party members ticking up six percentage points from Reuter’s previous survey. He saw only a two percentage point increase among Republicans, which may be insignificant given that the “credibility interval” for the survey is four percentage points.

Like previous polls, the latest data showed that both Democrats and Republicans put the economy at the top of their list of concerns. Reuters noted that this is the 38th consecutive week that the economy has been American’s biggest worry. Crime was the second biggest concern for Republicans; for Democrats, crime and the health care system tied for second place.

