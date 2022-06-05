Quin Snyder stepping down as head coach of the Utah Jazz

Quin Snyder’s time as head coach of the Utah Jazz is over.

Shortly after ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news Sunday afternoon, the Jazz formally announced that after eight seasons, Snyder would be stepping down.

Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder is planning to step down, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 5, 2022

“I am incredibly grateful to have spent the last eight years with such a respected and historic organization and in the beautiful, kind, supportive community of Salt Lake City,” Snyder said in a statement in the Jazz’s announcement. “I could not have asked for better owners in the Miller family and with Ryan and Ashley. They represent the Utah Jazz in every good way and I know the team couldn’t be in better hands with Ryan’s ownership. He is fiercely proud of and committed to doing what is right for the Utah Jazz and bringing a championship to Utah.

“It has also been an honor working with the entire ownership group, Mike, Ryan, Dwyane and others. Danny and Justin are providing strong leadership and I greatly appreciate their efforts and working with them. At the core, and what drives me every day is our players and their passion for the game, their desire to constantly work to improve and their dedication to the team and the Jazz. I strongly feel they need a new voice to continue to evolve. That’s it. No philosophical differences, no other reason.

After eight years, I just feel it is time to move onward. I needed to take time to detach after the season and make sure this was the right decision. I greatly respect and appreciate Ryan, Danny and Justin’s discussions regarding moving forward together, I just know it is time. I am forever appreciative of all the players, coaches, partners, and people I have worked with at the Jazz. Your sacrifice, your kinship have made this an incredible and special experience. Amy and I are so grateful for our time here as it has been just a tremendous place to raise our family. Thank you to our always supportive and passionate fans. We only want the best for you and to see you raise a championship banner.”

While talk has been rather constant on the matter for the past few months, it seemed to be trending this way in recent days, as Wojnarowski’s colleague Tim MacMahon said on a podcast last Thursday that it was his “informed speculation” that Snyder would step down.

“Quin Snyder has embodied what Jazz basketball is for the last eight years,” Jazz owner Ryan Smith said in a statement. “The tireless work ethic and attention to detail Quin displayed each day is a testament to the professional he is. I have nothing but admiration for Quin and respect his decision. On behalf of Ashley and I along with our ownership group and our entire organization, we thank Quin and Amy from the bottom of our hearts for all of their contributions to the state of Utah and the Jazz and wish them nothing but the best.”

Snyder, 55, has a 372-264 record in his eight seasons with the Jazz.