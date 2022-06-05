Facebook Twitter
Donovan Mitchell reportedly ‘surprised and disappointed’ after Quin Snyder’s resignation

Ryan McDonald
   
As news broke Sunday that Quin Snyder was resigning as head coach of the Utah Jazz, one of the first questions people began to ask is what it means for All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell’s future with the team.

A few hours after the initial news of Snyder’s resignation came, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that, according to sources, Mitchell is “unsettled, unnerved and wondering what it means for the franchise’s future.”

Wojnarowski reported that Snyder being the coach was “a significant part of his reasoning” for signing the contract extension he inked in 2020.

Wojnarowski went on to report that Snyder’s decision to resign has left Mitchell “surprised and disappointed” and processing what it means for his future.

Mitchell has a reported three years remaining on his contract with a player option for a fourth year.

