Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, June 7, 2022 | 
Television Entertainment

He won 16 ‘Jeopardy!’ games. Here are 9 clues he missed

Ryan Long’s winning streak came to an end Monday night

By  Lottie Elizabeth Johnson Lottie Elizabeth Johnson  lottiejohnson@deseretnews.com
   
SHARE He won 16 ‘Jeopardy!’ games. Here are 9 clues he missed
Ryan Long won 16 “Jeopardy!” games before losing to Eric Ahasic, a meteorologist from Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Ryan Long won 16 “Jeopardy!” games before losing to Eric Ahasic, a meteorologist from Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Jeopardy Productions Inc.

After 16 games, Ryan Long’s “Jeopardy!” winning streak came to an end Monday night as he lost to Eric Ahasic, a meteorologist from Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Ahasic will go for his second “Jeopardy!” win Tuesday night.

Throughout Long’s impressive run, the Uber and Lyft driver from Philadelphia — who was the fifth super champion on this current season of “Jeopardy!” — correctly answered 405 clues, according to Thejeopardyfan.com.

Related

He only missed 64 clues — including nine Final Jeopardy questions, according to “Jeopardy!” archives on Thejeopardyfan.com. Can you answer them? (All answers are at the bottom)

  1. Greek mythology: Of the Argonauts seeking the Golden Fleece, these two from the same family were from Sparta according to Homer.
  2. UNESCO World Heritage Sites: Known as the female Lawrence of Arabia, Gertrude Bell called this place “a fairy tale city, all pink and wonderful.”
  3. Early 19th century: Admiral Pierre-Charles Villeneuve signaled “engage the enemy” around noon and surrendered at 1:45 p.m. during this battle.
  4. Novel quotes: Referring to the book’s title, this character says, “I know it’s a poem by Robert Burns.”
  5. In Memoriam 2022: On the death of this trailblazing man, friend and mentor, Oprah said, “For me, the greatest of the ‘great trees’ has fallen.”
  6. Historic geography: A 1946 speech declared the terminuses of the Iron Curtain to be port cities serving these two seas.
  7. The Middle Ages: It was the surname of the two Scottish brothers who claimed monarchies of two different countries in the 13-teens.
  8. Medicine: Post-this disease syndrome affects many survivors, of which the U.S. is estimated to have 300,000, the vast majority over 65.
  9. Oscar-winning songs: Johnny Mercer’s lyrics to this 1961 Oscar-winning song once began, “I’m Holly.”
Related

(1. Castor and Pollux; 2. Petra; 3. Battle of Trafalgar; 4. Holden Caulfield; 5. Sidney Poitier; 6. Baltic and Adriatic; 7. Bruce; 8. polio; 9. “Moon River”)

Next Up In Utah
Utah lawmaker explains sending letter about ‘transgender phenomenon’ to schools
Why Mitt Romney, Jon Ossoff want investigation into death of U.S. journalist in West Bank
How do Utahns grade on civics knowledge? Not great, UVU study finds
What Biden’s White House says it has done for Utah’s economy
State School Board pulls support for student health and risk survey after nearly 20 years
Amazon stock splits for first time in 23 years. Here’s what that means for shareholders