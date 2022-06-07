He won 16 ‘Jeopardy!’ games. Here are 9 clues he missed

After 16 games, Ryan Long’s “Jeopardy!” winning streak came to an end Monday night as he lost to Eric Ahasic, a meteorologist from Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Ahasic will go for his second “Jeopardy!” win Tuesday night.

Throughout Long’s impressive run, the Uber and Lyft driver from Philadelphia — who was the fifth super champion on this current season of “Jeopardy!” — correctly answered 405 clues, according to Thejeopardyfan.com.

He only missed 64 clues — including nine Final Jeopardy questions, according to “Jeopardy!” archives on Thejeopardyfan.com. Can you answer them? (All answers are at the bottom)



Greek mythology: Of the Argonauts seeking the Golden Fleece, these two from the same family were from Sparta according to Homer. UNESCO World Heritage Sites: Known as the female Lawrence of Arabia, Gertrude Bell called this place “a fairy tale city, all pink and wonderful.” Early 19th century: Admiral Pierre-Charles Villeneuve signaled “engage the enemy” around noon and surrendered at 1:45 p.m. during this battle. Novel quotes: Referring to the book’s title, this character says, “I know it’s a poem by Robert Burns.” In Memoriam 2022: On the death of this trailblazing man, friend and mentor, Oprah said, “For me, the greatest of the ‘great trees’ has fallen.” Historic geography: A 1946 speech declared the terminuses of the Iron Curtain to be port cities serving these two seas. The Middle Ages: It was the surname of the two Scottish brothers who claimed monarchies of two different countries in the 13-teens. Medicine: Post-this disease syndrome affects many survivors, of which the U.S. is estimated to have 300,000, the vast majority over 65. Oscar-winning songs: Johnny Mercer’s lyrics to this 1961 Oscar-winning song once began, “I’m Holly.”

(1. Castor and Pollux; 2. Petra; 3. Battle of Trafalgar; 4. Holden Caulfield; 5. Sidney Poitier; 6. Baltic and Adriatic; 7. Bruce; 8. polio; 9. “Moon River”)