Former BYU standout Alex Barcello keeping it real as he eyes pro career

Alex Barcello is less than two months away from one of the biggest days of his life — his wedding day.

As if preparing and planning for a wedding isn’t enough, Barcello also has quite a few other things on his plate, like preparing for the 2022 NBA draft, flying across the country to work out for NBA teams and take part in pro day showcases, staying up to date with his agent, interviewing with NBA executives and continuing to train and improve.

“It’s definitely been emotional,” the BYU guard said Tuesday after taking part in a pre-draft workout for the Utah Jazz. “We’re getting married right after Summer League at the end of July. So we’re preparing for that and then also, I’m just trying to stay on top of things — keep my body right for these workouts.”

Though Barcello has been a part of pre-draft workouts and has garnered some interest from around the league, he’s being realistic about his expectations.

“I’m probably not a lottery (pick),” Barcello said with a laugh. “I’m gonna have to work hard and earn everything that I get and I know that. I’ve never been handed anything my entire life, so I think I’m in the perfect spot to show what I’ve got. I’ve always had to prove myself wherever I went and at whatever level that was, so why not do it here at the highest level?”

Everyone who is looking at Barcello as a prospect knows that they’ll be getting elite shooting. During his three seasons with the Cougars he averaged a staggering 45.2% from 3-point range. Jay Bilas called Barcello “the best shooter in the country” on “College Game Day” earlier this year.

Barcello also has some skill off the dribble and is a good playmaker. But, Barcello only projects to be a second-round draft pick at best. The criticisms from NBA-level scouts are that Barcello might not have what it takes to hang with the stronger, faster, taller players in the NBA.

At 6-foot-2, Barcello balks at the idea that he isn’t athletic enough to be in the NBA, even posting a video on his Instagram recently to prove that he can dunk the ball.

“I will never let anybody tell me that I can’t do something,” Barcello said. “I’m gonna go prove it. And if someone tells me that I can’t, then I’ll try to prove them wrong. I’m that guy that’s gonna bring toughness every day. I’m gonna bring energy, bring a positive spirit and I’m gonna work hard.”

On June 23, Barcello will know whether or not an NBA team is ready to take a chance on him in the draft. After that, and no matter if he is picked or not, the work will not be done. There will be Summer League, a wedding, training camp and the NBA preseason, and even then, he might not make it right away.

“I‘m just happy that I have people like my fiancee, Zoe, and my sisters and my mom that I can count on and lean on to help me through this process,” he said. “I’m so thankful for (Zoe) and for people like that around me that can help keep me motivated. And that’s why I do this. That’s why I’m doing this. Hopefully I can make it to this league, on one of these teams, and just continue to grow from there.”