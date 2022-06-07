Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, June 7, 2022 | 
Books U.S. & World Arts & Entertainment

Margaret Atwood’s ‘Unburnable Book’ sells for staggering $130K

By  Hannah Murdock Hannah Murdock
   
SHARE Margaret Atwood’s ‘Unburnable Book’ sells for staggering $130K
A screenshot from a Penguin Random House video showing a fire-resistant copy of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” by Margaret Atwood.

A screenshot from a Penguin Random House video showing a fire-resistant copy of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” by Margaret Atwood.

Screenshot, Sotheby’s

A one-of-a-kind copy of Margaret Atwood’s bestselling novel “The Handmaid’s Tale” sold at auction for $130,000 on Tuesday.

Penguin Random House, with Atwood and Sotheby’s, created a fireproof edition of the novel in order to “serve as a powerful symbol against censorship and a reminder of the necessity of protecting vital stories,” according to Sotheby’s

In a video announcing the limited-edition book, Penguin Random House says, “This year, hundreds of books have been banned and some have even been burned.”

In response, they created a book that was “printed on fire-resistant paper and bound with a flame retardant cover.”

The video then shows the 82-year-old author wielding a flamethrower and shooting flames at the fireproof edition of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” a book that’s been “banned for years,” according to Penguin Random House.

The Unburnable Book” was estimated to sell between $50,000 and $100,000, with the proceeds going to PEN America, “a literary and free expression advocacy organization,” per CNN.

The book sold for a staggering price of $130,000.

“This unburnable book is an emblem of our collective resolve to protect books, stories and ideas from those who fear and revile them. We are thankful to be able to deploy the proceeds of this auction to fortify this unprecedented fight for books,” said Suzanne Nosse, the CEO of PEN America, per NPR.

According to PEN America’s “Banned In The U.S.A.” report, there were 1,586 instances of book banning in the United States between July 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.

Related

The report notes an increase in book bans, with many of those books “dealing with diverse characters and experiences — including racial, ethnic, and religious identities; gender identities and sexual orientations.”

Next Up In Utah
Ballots for Utah’s primary elections have been mailed. Here are 5 things to know
2022 primaries: 7 states to watch this week
Opinion: Copycat kindness counters nationwide violence
After Supreme Court leak on abortion law, is same-sex marriage right at risk?
The price of coal is red hot. Will it affect your electrical bill?
Is a 4-day workweek possible?