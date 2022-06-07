Is there a chance Shaylee Gonzales returns to BYU?

It’s been an offseason of change for the BYU women’s basketball team, starting at the top with the retirement of head coach Jeff Judkins and the hiring of his replacement, Amber Whiting.

Amid all this, the team’s All-America guard, Shaylee Gonzales, entered the NCAA transfer portal last week.

Lee Cummard, who was elevated from assistant to associate head coach just a few days ago, suggested there’s still a chance Gonzales returns to BYU, despite being in the portal.

“I will tell you this: she is not all the way out yet,” Cummard said during an appearance on “BYU Sports Nation” on Tuesday.

"I will tell you this: she is not all the way out yet."@LeeCummard says that the door is still open for @shayleegonzales #BYUSN | #BYUWBB pic.twitter.com/WPsOFA0irS — BYU Sports Nation (@BYUSportsNation) June 7, 2022

Though it’s uncommon, players can return to their previous school after entering the transfer portal.

The Cougars would benefit greatly if Gonzales stayed in Provo.

She’s been a star for BYU since arriving at the school back in 2018.

The 5-foot-10 Gonzales is the reigning West Coast Conference player of the year, and earned second-team All-America honors from The Athletic this past season.

Gonzales helped BYU finish the season with a 26-4 record while averaging 18.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.

She has two years of college eligibility remaining.

During the show, Cummard said he had a conversation with Gonzales on Monday, and numerous schools are reaching out to show their interest in her services.

“Shaylee, we’re here. We love you, and we want the best for you. Go explore, get what you need, the information, and we’ll go from there,” Cummard said.