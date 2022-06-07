Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, June 7, 2022 | 
BYU Basketball Sports BYU Cougars

Is there a chance Shaylee Gonzales returns to BYU?

By  Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
   
SHARE Is there a chance Shaylee Gonzales returns to BYU?
BYU’s Shaylee Gonzales drives against Utah’s Kennady McQueen at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Dec. 4, 2021.

BYU Cougars guard Shaylee Gonzales (2) looks up at the hoop on a drive with Utah Utes guard Kennady McQueen (24) defending as Utah and BYU women play a basketball game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

It’s been an offseason of change for the BYU women’s basketball team, starting at the top with the retirement of head coach Jeff Judkins and the hiring of his replacement, Amber Whiting.

Amid all this, the team’s All-America guard, Shaylee Gonzales, entered the NCAA transfer portal last week.

Lee Cummard, who was elevated from assistant to associate head coach just a few days ago, suggested there’s still a chance Gonzales returns to BYU, despite being in the portal. 

“I will tell you this: she is not all the way out yet,” Cummard said during an appearance on “BYU Sports Nation” on Tuesday.

Though it’s uncommon, players can return to their previous school after entering the transfer portal.

The Cougars would benefit greatly if Gonzales stayed in Provo.

She’s been a star for BYU since arriving at the school back in 2018.

The 5-foot-10 Gonzales is the reigning West Coast Conference player of the year, and earned second-team All-America honors from The Athletic this past season.

Related

Gonzales helped BYU finish the season with a 26-4 record while averaging 18.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.

She has two years of college eligibility remaining.

During the show, Cummard said he had a conversation with Gonzales on Monday, and numerous schools are reaching out to show their interest in her services.

“Shaylee, we’re here. We love you, and we want the best for you. Go explore, get what you need, the information, and we’ll go from there,” Cummard said.

Next Up In BYU sports
Former BYU standout Alex Barcello keeping it real as he eyes pro career
Zach Wilson and Tyler Allgeier’s first NFL meeting will be a prime-time preseason matchup
BYU women’s basketball has added a former player to its coaching staff
BYU-Hawaii will reportedly host a college basketball tournament this season. Here’s why it’s significant
Good time had by all — Kalani Sitake and Kyle Whittingham — at charity golf event
‘I am kinda close to that in my career’: Whittingham, Sitake comment on Jazz coach Quin Snyder’s resignation