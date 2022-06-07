The Jazz have reportedly gotten permission to interview these 4 coaches for their open job

As the Utah Jazz begin the process of identifying the person who will replace Quin Snyder as head coach of the franchise, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday night that, per sources, the team has received permission to interview a group of current assistant coaches around the NBA.

Such needs to happen when coaches are currently under contract with another team.

Wojnarowski’s list is as follows:



New York Knicks associate head coach Johnnie Bryant.

Boston Celtics assistant coach Will Hardy.

Boston Celtics assistant coach Joe Mazzulla.

Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Charles Lee.

Wojnarowski reported that Jazz assistant coach Alex Jensen and former Portland Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts will also be among the first group to interview for the job.

Wojnarowski added that “the list will grow longer with assistants and former head coaches; expect a lengthy, wide-open process.”

ESPN Sources: The Jazz received permission to interview several assistant coaches for head job, including Johnnie Bryant (Knicks), Will Hardy (Celtics), Charles Lee (Bucks), and Joe Mazzulla (Celtics). Jazz assistant Alex Jensen and Terry Stotts will interview too. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 7, 2022

Most of these names have been reported by various outlets — including the Deseret News — as being potential candidates for the job, although Mazzulla is believed to be a new one.

Mazzulla, 33, has been an assistant with the Celtics since 2019, when Jazz CEO Danny Ainge was with that organization (Hardy was hired last year after Ainge left).

He played collegiately at West Virginia and began his coaching career soon after his playing days were over.

