Should kids be watching ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ on Disney+?

The new “Star Wars” miniseries “Obi-Wan Kenobi” is now on Disney+, and some parents are unsure if it’s appropriate for their kids to watch.

Driving the news: Disney+ released “Obi-Wan Kenobi” with a TV-14 rating, while Disney+ UK gave the show a much lower 9+ rating, according to The Direct.

What they’re saying: Parent review site Common Sense Media rated the series as being appropriate for children ages 10 and up. However, some users disagree.



One user on Common Sense Media believes the show is not suitable for kids under 14 or 15 years of age, saying, “This storyline is intensely complicated, and the show is considerably darker than most ‘Star Wars’ media.”

The user went on to describe some of the show’s violence, referencing depictions of public hangings and characters held at knifepoint.