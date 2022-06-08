Should kids be watching ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ on Disney+?

The new “Star Wars” miniseries “Obi-Wan Kenobi” is now on Disney+, and some parents are unsure if it’s appropriate for their kids to watch.
Driving the news: Disney+ released “Obi-Wan Kenobi” with a TV-14 rating, while Disney+ UK gave the show a much lower 9+ rating, according to The Direct.
What they’re saying: Parent review site Common Sense Media rated the series as being appropriate for children ages 10 and up. However, some users disagree.
- One user on Common Sense Media believes the show is not suitable for kids under 14 or 15 years of age, saying, “This storyline is intensely complicated, and the show is considerably darker than most ‘Star Wars’ media.”
- The user went on to describe some of the show’s violence, referencing depictions of public hangings and characters held at knifepoint.
- Another review site, No Guilt Fan Girl, believes the show is fine to watch for kids who are familiar with previous “‘Star Wars’ content,” saying if children “... can handle some of these situations and topics in the realm of a ‘Star Wars’ story, then they should be OK with this series.”
- According to Common Sense Media, there has been no use of strong language or sexual references in the show thus far.
- Details: Episodes 1-3 of the six-episode miniseries are currently streaming on Disney+, reports CNET.
- Episode 4 will be available to watch beginning Wednesday, June 8, per CNET.
- Other “Star Wars” shows on Disney+, including “The Book of Boba Fett” and “The Mandalorian,” are also rated TV-14.