BYU’s first official Big 12 meetings came and went in Irving, Texas, last week with a little bit of awkwardness and tension — thanks to the fact that departing members Texas and Oklahoma are still attending — but not much in the way of clarification on some key questions.

BYU president Kevin Worthen, athletic director Tom Holmoe, athletic faculty representative David Hart and senior woman administrator Liz Darger were among BYU’s representatives at the Four Seasons Resort in suburban Dallas.

Some fans hoped the Big 12 would come up with a model to adopt divisions and give an idea of how those divisions would look, but that didn’t happen. Nor was much said publicly about a new television contract. The league’s current television contract with Fox Sports and ESPN expires after the 2024-25 season.

Of course, not knowing for sure when Texas and Oklahoma will leave, or when the three American Athletic Conference schools — Cincinnati, UCF and Houston — will join, makes hammering out those issues extra difficult.

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby did discuss how BYUtv could fit into the equation. Basically, he said, the BYU-owned television station that the Cougars use to televise more than 100 live sporting events a school year and a daily one-hour show called “BYU Sports Nation” will be utilized, but to what extent isn’t clear.

BYU also has its own contract with ESPN that will have to be rolled into the equation somehow.

“They have told us that they intend to defer to us,” Bowlsby said. “I think eventually we will roll their ESPN package into the Big 12 package. We haven’t had those discussions yet, but we will.”

Bowlsby said Big 12 leaders have had discussions with BYU, but not with ESPN.

“It is really not very material (to the negotiations), one way or the other,” he said.

The Cougars become a full Big 12 member on July 1, 2023. Houston, Cincinnati and UCF will join no later than July 1, 2024, but are trying to get into the conference at the same time BYU does. Negotiations regarding exit fees with the AAC are ongoing.

Texas and Oklahoma are also working to move to the SEC, and presumably negotiating the financial details and exit fees with that as well. The presence of the Sooners and Longhorns prompted Bowlsby to call the meetings unusual and tense.

“This meeting has got some weirdness to it,” Bowlsby said. “I would be less than forthright to not admit that there’s some strangeness to it, and perhaps even some periods when there’s a little bit of tension. But you know, people are working together in good faith. We get along and work together because we have to.”

In its official release after the meetings, the Big 12 made the following announcements:

• $42.6 million will be distributed to each institution, an increase of 20% from last year and a 9% increase from pre-pandemic levels.

• The annual Big 12 men’s and women’s Sportsmanship Awards will be re-named the Bob Bowlsby Awards.

• The Big 12’s women’s basketball tournament will move to the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City and will be played the week before the men’s basketball tournament at the same venue.

June is a rather quiet time for sports in Utah, and sports at BYU, with the exception of the NCAA Track and Field Championships. The Cougars almost always send a strong contingent of athletes to nationals, and will again this year.

For me, an early June highlight is always the annual charity golf event benefitting the National Kidney Foundation of Utah and Idaho. BYU football coach Kalani Sitake and Utah coach Kyle Whittingham face off in a friendly golf competition, a four-person scramble and then take some time to chat with the media about their teams and whatever other issues have surfaced since spring camps ended.

Monday, they also commented on the sudden resignation of Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder.

BYU basketball also remained in the news, as BYU coach Mark Pope discussed the move of assistant coach Chris Burgess to Utah and newcomer Rudi Williams talked to the Deseret News’ Jeff Call about making the transfer from Coastal Carolina.

Also, former Cougars hoopster Lee Cummard was added to Amber Whiting’s staff as women’s basketball associate head coach. The program was dealt a blow when All-American guard Shaylee Gonzales announced she had entered the transfer portal.

Last weekend was huge for BYU football recruiting, spelled out here by yours truly.

June 8-11 | Track and field | NCAA championships | @Eugene, Oregon

June 22 | Football | BYU football media day | @Provo

