Facebook Twitter
Thursday, June 9, 2022 | 
Utah Football College Football Sports

Utah’s Tavion Thomas is rated a top 15 running back by this national pundit. Where does he land?

By  Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
   
SHARE Utah’s Tavion Thomas is rated a top 15 running back by this national pundit. Where does he land?
Utah running back Tavion Thomas sprints past Colorado defenders in an NCAA football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021.

Utah running back Tavion Thomas sprints past Colorado defenders in an NCAA football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. Thomas emerged as the Utes’ lead back in the 2021 season and is rated a top 15 running back in college football by 247 Sports’ Brad Crawford.

Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Tavion Thomas emerged as the lead back for Utah football during the 2021 season, helping the Utes finish strong on what turned out to be a top 15 team that earned the program’s first Rose Bowl appearance.

While Thomas finished the season with 1,108 rushing yards and 21 rushing touchdowns — third-most in the country — his performance once the calendar flipped to October really displayed what the 6-foot-2, 238-pounder brings to the field.

Over the Utes’ final nine games last season, Thomas scored 19 touchdowns — at least one per game, with back-to-back four-touchdown games. 

During that stretch, he also averaged 20.3 carries and 108.2 rushing yards per game, with a 5.3 per-carry average.

Related

Now, the junior back is earning recognition as one of the nation’s top running backs.

247 Sports’ Brad Crawford ranked college football’s top 25 running backs, and Thomas came in at No. 14.

“One of the reasons we’ve projected Utah to reach the College Football Playoff this season is due to the return of Tavion Thomas as one of the Pac-12’s top players,” Crawford wrote. 

“... He knows the expectations are high once again as potentially the Pac-12’s rushing leader in 2022. Utah opens at Florida and has several spotlight games on the docket.”

While the Big Ten, Big 12 and SEC dominated the top 10 in Crawford’s list, Thomas is in contention to be the best back in the West.

Related

Of Crawford’s top 25 running backs, four are from the Pac-12. That includes:

  • No. 24, Xazavian Valladay, Arizona State (a transfer from Wyoming).
  • No. 17, Travis Dye, USC (a transfer from Oregon).
  • No. 12, Zach Charbonnet, UCLA.

Thomas will have the chance to face each of these three, with Utah playing at Arizona State on Sept. 24, at UCLA on Oct. 8 and hosting USC on Oct. 15.

Next Up In U of U sports
Storylines and subplots heading into 2022 Pac-12 football season
Philadelphia Eagles TE Dallas Goedert says former Ute Britain Covey is standing out in OTAs
In BYU-Utah rivalry, does thrill of victory still trump the agony of defeat?
How Big 12-bound BYU became such a dominant track and field program despite no Power Five status
Good time had by all — Kalani Sitake and Kyle Whittingham — at charity golf event
‘I am kinda close to that in my career’: Whittingham, Sitake comment on Jazz coach Quin Snyder’s resignation