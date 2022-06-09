Kyle Whittingham, Kalani Sitake and Blake Anderson all took a big jump in this ranking of college football’s top coaches

How did last year’s success impact the national perspective of Utah’s Kyle Whittingham, BYU’s Kalani Sitake and Utah State’s Blake Anderson?

All three made a significant jump in Sporting News’ annual rankings of the nation’s FBS college football head coaches released this week.

BYU, Utah and Utah State all finished the 2021 season ranked in the final Associated Press top 25 rankings, and each had a double-digit win total.

While there were other coaches who experienced bigger jumps in Sporting News’ rankings, that kind of success still resulted in a sizable leap for each of the three Utah coaches.

That included Whittingham earning his highest ranking ever by Sporting News, similar to his jump in CBS Sports’ ranking of Power Five coaches that came out last month.

BYU head coach Kalani Sitake, left, and Utah State head coach Blake Anderson speak before an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Logan, Utah. Both Sitake and Anderson jumped double-digit spots in Sporting News’ rankings of college football’s head coaches. Rick Bowmer, Associated Press

Where is USU’s Blake Anderson in Sporting News’ coach rankings?

No. 70. 2021 comparison: Moved up 26 spots from No. 92 last year.

Moved up 26 spots from No. 92 last year. What Utah State did in 2021: Anderson led the Aggies to an 11-3 record, a Mountain West Conference championship and an LA Bowl win in his first season in Logan. Utah State finished the season ranked No. 24 in the AP poll.

Where is BYU’s Kalani Sitake in Sporting News’ coach rankings?

No. 29. 2021 comparison: Moved up 17 spots from No. 46 last year.

Moved up 17 spots from No. 46 last year. What BYU did in 2021: The Cougars had their second straight double-digit win season, going 10-3 and beating six Power Five programs. BYU finished the season ranked No. 19 in the AP poll.

Where is Utah’s Kyle Whittingham in Sporting News’ coach rankings?