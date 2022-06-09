Facebook Twitter
Thursday, June 9, 2022 | 
Utah Jazz Sports

Another Utah Jazz assistant coach is leaving for an NBA front office

By  Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
   
SHARE Another Utah Jazz assistant coach is leaving for an NBA front office
New Orleans Hornets NBA general manager Dell Demps watches action between UCLA and California during an NCAA college basketball game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 31, 2011.

Then-New Orleans Hornets general manager Dell Demps watches action between UCLA and California during an NCAA game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 31, 2011.

Tony Avelar, Associated Press

The Utah Jazz are reportedly losing their second assistant coach in less than two weeks to another NBA team’s front office.

On Thursday, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that Dell Demps — one of former Jazz coach Quin Snyder’s top assistants — is leaving to join the Minnesota Timberwolves’ front office.

Demps joins Sergi Oliva, whom ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on May 30 was leaving the Jazz for an assistant general manager position with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Rumors have been swirling in recent days that Demps would be leaving for the Timberwolves, where he’ll join new team president Tim Connelly, who made a surprise move to Minnesota after a long and successful tenure leading the Denver Nuggets front office.

Related

As Charania indicated, this will mark a return to a front office role for Demps. Before joining the Jazz as a coach in September 2020, Demps had been the New Orleans Pelicans’ top executive from 2010-2019 and was in the San Antonio Spurs’ front office before that.

It was during his time with the Spurs that he got to know Snyder, who was head coach of the franchise’s D-League (now G League) team, the Austin Toros, from 2007-2010.

In July 2020, Snyder told reporters how he and Demps became close friends over regular trips to a coffee shop in Austin and “had some great meetings and developed a great relationship.”

Next Up In Utah Jazz
Makur Maker hoping stint in Australian league will make NBA dreams a reality
Here is everyone the Utah Jazz are reportedly looking to interview for their head coaching job
NBA Finals: 4 takeaways from the Celtics’ Game 3 win over the Warriors
What search for Quin Snyder’s successor will look like
Former BYU standout Alex Barcello keeping it real as he eyes pro career
Rasheed Wallace is joining the Lakers. What did he say about Russell Westbrook?