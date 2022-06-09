Former Michigan State punter Jack Bouwmeester commits to Utah football

The Utah Utes are adding another Australian punter to the team.

Jack Bouwmeester, who hails from Victoria, Australia, announced on Twitter Thursday that he has committed to Utah. Bouwmeester trained at Punt Factory in Australia.

“I am stoked to announce that I have committed & signed with The University of Utah on full-scholarship for this Fall,” Bouwmeester tweeted.

“I would like to give massive thanks to Aaron Perez for the last few years of help, mentoring & guidance as well as the entire team at PuntFactory Australia - Sav, Darren, Dwayne, Dylan, Jy, and BT,” Bouwmeester wrote on Twitter. “Thank you to Coach Wittingham, Shah & Swan for this unreal opportunity. Go Utes.”

The 6-foot-2, 193-pound Bouwmeester was a three-star prospect who committed to Michigan State in the 2019 class.

He did not play for the Spartans in the 2019 season, however, and in the midst of the COVID pandemic in 2020, Bouwmeester left Michigan State and returned to Australia, per SpartansWire.

Michael Williams was the only punter listed on Utah’s 2022 spring football roster. Williams punted eight times for the Utes near the end of the 2021 season.

