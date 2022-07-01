Howard Stern says Bradley Cooper is on his ticket for 2024 presidential election

This potential presidential ticket includes a famous radio talk show host and an A-list actor.

On Wednesday's episode of “The Howard Stern Show,” Stern, 68, said he had “some exciting news” to share with his SiriusXM listeners, according to Fox News.

After announcing earlier this week that he is considering running for president in 2024, Stern said that he had a text conversation with someone he was considering as a vice presidential candidate.

“This person texted me and said ‘I want to congratulate you and you have my vote.’ Very lovely conversation. And I said, ‘How would you feel about being my vice president?’ And you know what he said? ‘Done. Done. Done.’ In other words, ‘I’m in,’” Stern said, per Entertainment Weekly.

That potential vice presidential candidate? Actor Bradley Cooper.

So, who is Howard Stern’s running mate?

As the conversation with co-host Robin Quivers continued, Stern revealed that “The Hangover” star had some qualms.

“‘I’m in, but, you know, I’m another white male,’” Stern recalled the Oscar-nominated actor saying. “And I said, ‘You know, I appreciate you saying that, but I believe you’d be such an asset to the ticket that I think people will understand.’”

Stern added that Cooper will “bring in the female vote like you wouldn’t believe.”

He eventually revealed his pick, adding: “I know it sent chills up your spine.”

Cooper’s long and ambitious career in Hollywood started with an appearance on “Sex and the City” in 1998. He moved on to star in “Wedding Crashers” (2005), “Just Not That Into You” (2009), “Limitless” (2010) and “American Hustle” (2013), among other movies.

His recent films include “A Star Is Born,” “Avengers: Endgame,” and “Licorice Pizza.” Cooper has received a British Academy Film Award and two Grammys. Additionally, he’s been nominated for nine Academy Awards, six Golden Globes and one Tony.

Will Howard Stern really run in the 2024 presidential election?

The radio host said t he decided to run after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last week.

“I said to (longtime co-host) Robin (Quivers), and I hate to say this, but I said to her, ‘I’m actually gonna probably have to run for president now,’” he said on Monday’s episode of his radio show, per USA Today.

Stern said he has two things on his agenda: getting rid of the Electoral College and adding five more Supreme Court justices.

The radio show host’s longtime friend and collaborator, George Takei, talked to People magazine about how serious Stern might be about running in the 2024 election.

“I think Howard needs his independence. To be a president, I mean, I’m glad that Biden is our president, but it is taking a toll. And it’s all-consuming. And I don’t think Howard would like to be consumed that way,” said Takei.

“He (enjoys) his pleasure much too much. I don’t think he’s going to run. But he’s better for America doing what he’s doing.”

Either way, Takei said that he is willing to vote for Stern should he actually run — and depending on who else is running, of course, according to People.

“He does have courage. And he has imagination and can see something that most people can’t see,” he added.

