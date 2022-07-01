BYU WR Chris Jackson returning to the Cougars after entering transfer portal

In the age of the transfer portal, it has not been often that a player has entered the portal and then committed to another school only to return to their original school.

The BYU Cougars football program will be on the positive end of such an occurrence happening, however.

On Friday, wide receiver Chris Jackson announced on Twitter that he will be returning to the Cougars to play this season.

He wrote that NIL opportunities at BYU factored into his decision.

PSA..🙌🏾 I’ve decided to stay at byu for the 2022 football season and with that being said I am looking forward to do more NIL deals with my favorite NIL company CougConnect https://t.co/1qyKQsxKW5 — Christopher Jackson (@Chris24yackson) July 1, 2022

Friday’s announcement comes after Jackson had announced on Jan. 5 that he would be entering the portal for “personal reasons.”

He then committed to the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in mid-April, although there is no indication that he had officially joined the Rainbow Warriors program.

The 5-foot-10, 184-pound Jackson has played two seasons for the Cougars after signing with them in 2020 out of Mt. San Antonio College in California (he is from Pomona, California).

In those two seasons, he has played in 21 games and tallied 10 receptions for 61 yards and 12 carries for 55 yards while also playing special teams.

