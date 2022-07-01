Facebook Twitter
Friday, July 1, 2022 | 
BYU Football Sports BYU Cougars

BYU WR Chris Jackson returning to the Cougars after entering transfer portal

By  Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
   
SHARE BYU WR Chris Jackson returning to the Cougars after entering transfer portal
Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Chris Jackson (5) celebrates, but was flagged for targeting and disqualified from the game as BYU and Virginia play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.

Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Chris Jackson (5) celebrates, but was flagged for targeting and disqualified from the game as BYU and Virginia play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

In the age of the transfer portal, it has not been often that a player has entered the portal and then committed to another school only to return to their original school.

The BYU Cougars football program will be on the positive end of such an occurrence happening, however.

On Friday, wide receiver Chris Jackson announced on Twitter that he will be returning to the Cougars to play this season.

He wrote that NIL opportunities at BYU factored into his decision.

Friday’s announcement comes after Jackson had announced on Jan. 5 that he would be entering the portal for “personal reasons.”

He then committed to the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in mid-April, although there is no indication that he had officially joined the Rainbow Warriors program.

Related

The 5-foot-10, 184-pound Jackson has played two seasons for the Cougars after signing with them in 2020 out of Mt. San Antonio College in California (he is from Pomona, California).

In those two seasons, he has played in 21 games and tallied 10 receptions for 61 yards and 12 carries for 55 yards while also playing special teams.

Next Up In BYU sports
New Big 12 boss Brett Yormark is built to lead modern-day Power Five league
With USC and UCLA leaving, is the Pac-12 ‘dead’? What happens to Utah?
USC, UCLA reportedly ‘planning to leave’ Pac-12 for the Big Ten
Get up to speed on the BYU Cougars’ 2023 recruiting class
BYU linebacker Josh Wilson — Zach’s younger brother — involved in car accident
Here’s the Tim McGraw setlist for BYU’s schedule you didn’t know you needed