You could get paid $1,000 to watch these 10 movies

The jewelry company Shane Co. will pay someone $1,000 to watch 10 movies that center on the premise of a “glow-up.”

What is a “glow-up”?: “Glow-up movies are films where the main character experiences a memorable mental and physical makeover,” the company said. “Glow-up is not a one-size-fits-all idea — it can take shape as someone feeling actualized in their career or feeling comfortable in their own skin for the first time.”

What are glow-up films? Shane Co. is looking for someone to watch the following 10 films:



What else? In addition to watching the movies, the person will be asked to take notes on each film and compare the protagonists’ transformations. Shane Co. will provide a worksheet for each movie. All movies must be watched and all worksheets completed by Sept. 9, according to the company’s website.

How to apply: Those interested in applying can fill out an entry form on Shaneco.com. The form asks for your name, birthday and email, and includes two questions about glow-ups. Applicants must be 18 years or older, and a U.S. citizen or permanent resident. The application deadline is July 29.

What the winner gets: Shane Co. will announce the winner on Aug. 12. The winner receives $1,000 and a $50 Amazon gift card to rent the movies on the list.