Facebook Twitter
Sunday, July 10, 2022 | 
Food Entertainment

Subway is giving out 1 million free sandwiches

The popular sandwich chain just added 12 new subs to its menu

By  Lindsey Harper
   
SHARE Subway is giving out 1 million free sandwiches
People walk past a Subway restaurant Tuesday, July 7, 2015, in St. Louis.

People walk past a Subway restaurant Tuesday, July 7, 2015, in St. Louis. Subway is giving out free sandwiches on Tuesday, July 12, to promote its new “Subway Series” menu.

Jeff Roberson, Associated Press

As the kids say: let’s get this (free) bread!

Subway announced it is giving away free sandwiches to promote its new menu.

The new menu, known as the “Subway Series,” includes 12 new signature sandwiches, divided into four categories with three sandwiches each: Cheesesteaks, Italianos, Chicken and Clubs, as I previously reported.

Starting Tuesday, July 12, the company is giving away up to 1 million six-inch subs between 10 a.m. and noon at participating locations. Customers can choose from any of the 12 new sandwich combinations, according to the company’s press release. The new sandwiches that will be available are:

  • Cheesesteaks: The Philly, The Outlaw and The Monster.
  • Italianos: Supreme Meats, Bella Mozza and The Boss.
  • Chicken: The MexiCali, The Great Garlic and The Champ.
  • Clubs: All-American Club, Subway Club and Turkey Cali Club.
Related

Subway’s press release states that the new subs offer “... complementary flavors and an expertly crafted balance of proteins, cheese, sauces and fresh vegetables designed to maximize taste and crave.”

Subway believes its new predetermined flavors will help to encourage “... fans across America to try the best sandwich they’ve never created,” according to its press release.

If you can’t wait until July 12 to try out one of the new sandwiches, you can get 15% off any footlong now through July 11 when you order pick up or delivery in the Subway app or online with the promo code 15OFF, per Subway’s official site.

Related

Next Up In Utah
Are inflation, high gas prices making travel a summer bummer?
2 wildfires start in Tooele County, Cache County
How Utah’s abortion ban could impact training for future OB-GYNs
Are Utahns watering their lawns less due to drought? They say they are
Midvale massage parlor owner arrested, accused of human trafficking
Opinion: Are you really politically moderate?