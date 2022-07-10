A Utahn has ESPN’s attention in the 2024 college football recruiting class

It’s a busy time in college football recruiting circles, with summer camps providing coaches the opportunity to evaluate high school talent during these campus visits.

While the focus is primarily on what players in the class of 2023 are doing and who they are committing to, underclassmen are also getting their chance to make an impression.

With that in mind, ESPN took a look at several players to keep an eye on in the 2024 recruiting class, and among them was a Utah prospect.

ESPN’s Craig Haubert and Tom Luginbill highlight that Cyprus High offensive tackle Isaiah Garcia could move up in a 2024 class that “does not appear to be the strongest group of offensive linemen.”

Garcia is currently rated the No. 8 offensive tackle and No. 110 overall prospect in the ESPN Jr. 300 rankings.

“Coming off an MVP performance at the UCReport Utah camp, Garcia has a strong initial placement in the Jr. 300 rankings and is someone who can rise in future updates,” Haubert and Luginbill wrote.

In early evaluations, both 247 Sports and Rivals rate Garcia as the second-best Utah talent available in the 2024 recruiting class, behind only Corner Canyon High quarterback Isaac Wilson, the younger brother of former BYU QB and current New York Jet Zach Wilson.

While Rivals doesn’t have Garcia listed among its top 250 national prospects right now, he comes in at No. 264 nationally on 247 Sports’ composite rankings and No. 16 on their list of offensive tackles.

Garcia currently holds scholarship offers from nine different schools, including BYU, Utah and Utah State, according to 247 Sports.

“At 6-5 and 275 pounds, Garcia has a nice frame to develop once he’s in a college-level strength and conditioning program,” Haubert and Luginbill wrote.

“He possesses good body quickness and lower-body flexibility. He has excellent natural physical tools and should continue to improve. Utah is an early leader for his commitment.”

