Monday, July 11, 2022 | 
Free Slurpee Day is back! Here’s how to get your free Slurpee at 7-Eleven

7-Eleven canceled its Free Slurpee Day in 2020 and 2021, amid the pandemic

By  Lottie Elizabeth Johnson Lottie Elizabeth Johnson  lottiejohnson@deseretnews.com
   
Tristan Jordan licks his overflowing Slurpee during Free Slurpee Day at 7-Eleven in Lehi on Tuesday, July 11, 2017. After canceling the event in 2020 and 2021, 7-Eleven has brought Free Slurpee Day back.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

7-Eleven is officially 95 years old — and the store is giving out free Slurpees to celebrate.

Driving the news: On Monday, new and current members of 7-Eleven’s rewards program can get a small Slurpee for free, Axios reported. For the first time, the deal is being honored across 7‑Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores — excluding locations in Hawaii, according to a news release.

“We’re thrilled to be celebrating Slurpee Day for the first time across all of our banners so we can spread the Slurpee drink birthday love even further,” Marissa Jarratt, executive vice president and chief marketing officer at 7-Eleven, said in a statement.

The offer can be redeemed in-store, but customers can also redeem their free Slurpee via 7NOW delivery on July 11, according to the news release.

How to redeem the free Slurpee: Customers can download the 7‑Eleven and Speedway apps via the App Store or Google Play, or online at 7Rewards.com or SpeedyRewards.com.

What else: The chain is also offering rewards members small Slurpees for $1 throughout the summer.

Flashback: 7-Eleven canceled its Free Slurpee Day in 2020 and 2021, amid the pandemic, the Deseret News reported. Instead, customers were given a coupon to redeem anytime throughout the month of July.

