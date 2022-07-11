Former BYU star Shaylee Gonzales announces her transfer decision — and it’s in the Big 12

Former BYU Cougars basketball star Shaylee Gonzales has made her transfer decision, and she’ll be headed to a school that will be a Cougars conference opponent — at least for a short time.

After announcing her intention to enter the transfer portal on June 3, Gonzales announced on Monday that she has committed to play for the Texas Longhorns, perennially one of the top programs in the country.

BYU will be joining Texas in the Big 12 Conference next summer, and Texas is expected to leave the Big 12 for the SEC in either 2024 or 2025.

A native of Chandler, Arizona, Gonzales burst onto the scene as a freshman for the Cougars in the 2018-19 season, leading the team in scoring at exactly 17 points per game (second nationally among freshmen) and assists at 4.1 per contest.

For her efforts, Gonzales garnered First Team All-West Coast Conference honors.

Disaster struck in July of 2019 when Gonzales tore an ACL and missed all of the 2019-20 season, but she certainly didn’t skip a beat upon her return, as she was named WCC Co-Player of the Year for the 2020-21 season.

Last season, she won the award by herself and also garnered Associated Press All-America honorable mention recognition.

Gonzales will be joining a Longhorns team that has made the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament the last two seasons.

