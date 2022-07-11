The University of Utah has its first-ever MLB All-Star

C.J. Cron has made University of Utah baseball history.

Cron, a first baseman with the Colorado Rockies, was named an MLB All-Star for the first time in his career Sunday, becoming the first Utes alum to ever be named to the Midsummer Classic.

That moment you find out you’re going to the All-Star Game 🙌



Congrats @CCron24! pic.twitter.com/ITtOT09MOa — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) July 10, 2022

Cron, who played for Utah from 2009-2011, is in his ninth MLB season. Through 84 games played, he is batting .295 with a team-best 20 home runs, 66 RBIs and .901 OPS.

The 32-year old Cron is no stranger to making Utah baseball history.

During his three years with the Utes, Cron set the program career batting average record — .396 — and after being named a two-time first-team All-American (2010 and 2011), he became the Utes’ first-ever first-round draftee when he was selected 17th overall by the Los Angeles Angels in 2011.

Over his 912 career MLB games played, Cron boasts a .265 career batting average, has hit 166 homers and has in 531 RBI.

The 92nd MLB All-Star Game is slated to be played at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, July 19. It will be televised by Fox, with first pitch at 5:30 p.m. MDT.