Monday, July 11, 2022 | 
Utah Utes Sports University of Utah

The University of Utah has its first-ever MLB All-Star

Utah great and current Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron was named an MLB All-Star Sunday, the first in Utah baseball history

By  Trent Wood Trent Wood
   
C.J. Cron was named an MLB All-Star Sunday, the first in University of Utah history.

In this Jun 27, 2022, file photo, the Colorado Rockies’ C.J. Cron follows the flight of his RBI-single off Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Anderson during an MLB baseball game. Cron was named an MLB All-Star Sunday, the first in University of Utah history.

David Zalubowski, Associated Press

C.J. Cron has made University of Utah baseball history.

Cron, a first baseman with the Colorado Rockies, was named an MLB All-Star for the first time in his career Sunday, becoming the first Utes alum to ever be named to the Midsummer Classic.

Cron, who played for Utah from 2009-2011, is in his ninth MLB season. Through 84 games played, he is batting .295 with a team-best 20 home runs, 66 RBIs and .901 OPS.

The 32-year old Cron is no stranger to making Utah baseball history.

During his three years with the Utes, Cron set the program career batting average record — .396 — and after being named a two-time first-team All-American (2010 and 2011), he became the Utes’ first-ever first-round draftee when he was selected 17th overall by the Los Angeles Angels in 2011.

Over his 912 career MLB games played, Cron boasts a .265 career batting average, has hit 166 homers and has in 531 RBI.

The 92nd MLB All-Star Game is slated to be played at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, July 19. It will be televised by Fox, with first pitch at 5:30 p.m. MDT.

