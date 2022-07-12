Crumbl Cookies has filed lawsuits against 2 cookie companies. Here’s why

Crumbl Cookies claims these two cookie companies are infringing on its trademark.
Driving the news: According to KSL 5 TV, lawsuits against startup companies Dirty Dough and Crave Cookies were filed by Crumbl in May.
- The lawsuits claim the two businesses have copied Crumbl’s marketing, saying the companies’ product packaging and logos are too similar to its own.
- Crumbl Cookies also claimed “the other businesses are attempting to profit off of its reputation and branding,” KSL reported.
What they’re saying: Bennett Maxwell, founder of Dirty Dough, shared the lawsuit news to his LinkedIn profile on Saturday.
- “A Billion dollar company suing 2 start ups. Why? Because apparently if you put sprinkles of your cookies, Crumbl thinks they own that,” Maxwell wrote in the post.
- “Watch out Grandma, you better throw away those sprinkles or you will be Crumbl’s next victim,” Maxwell added.
- Crumbl has not yet officially stated anything on the matter.
Bad blood? According to ABC 4, Crumbl claims that the founder of Crave applied to become a Crumbl franchisee in 2019, but was denied for unspecified reasons.
Crumbl’s been here before: Crumbl Cookies previously sued a California cookie company in 2021 for trademark infringement. Crumbl claimed the name of the business — Crumbles Cookies — was too similar to its own.
Details: Dirty Dough first opened in 2018 and just opened its first Utah location in Vineyard last month, per its official site.
- Crave Cookies first opened in 2019 and has storefronts in Midvale, Sandy and West Valley.