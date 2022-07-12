Crumbl Cookies has filed lawsuits against 2 cookie companies. Here’s why

Crumbl Cookies claims these two cookie companies are infringing on its trademark.

Driving the news: According to KSL 5 TV, lawsuits against startup companies Dirty Dough and Crave Cookies were filed by Crumbl in May.



The lawsuits claim the two businesses have copied Crumbl’s marketing, saying the companies’ product packaging and logos are too similar to its own.

Crumbl Cookies also claimed “the other businesses are attempting to profit off of its reputation and branding,” KSL reported.

What they’re saying: Bennett Maxwell, founder of Dirty Dough, shared the lawsuit news to his LinkedIn profile on Saturday.



“A Billion dollar company suing 2 start ups. Why? Because apparently if you put sprinkles of your cookies, Crumbl thinks they own that,” Maxwell wrote in the post.

“Watch out Grandma, you better throw away those sprinkles or you will be Crumbl’s next victim,” Maxwell added.

Crumbl has not yet officially stated anything on the matter.

Bad blood? According to ABC 4, Crumbl claims that the founder of Crave applied to become a Crumbl franchisee in 2019, but was denied for unspecified reasons.

Crumbl’s been here before: Crumbl Cookies previously sued a California cookie company in 2021 for trademark infringement. Crumbl claimed the name of the business — Crumbles Cookies — was too similar to its own.

Details: Dirty Dough first opened in 2018 and just opened its first Utah location in Vineyard last month, per its official site.

