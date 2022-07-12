Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, July 12, 2022 | 
Food Utah Entertainment

Crumbl Cookies has filed lawsuits against 2 cookie companies. Here’s why

The lawsuits claim the 2 businesses have copied Crumbl’s marketing

By  Lindsey Harper
   
SHARE Crumbl Cookies has filed lawsuits against 2 cookie companies. Here’s why
Family members grab a cookie after leaving Crumbl in Lehi on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018.

Family members grab a cookie after leaving Crumbl in Lehi on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018. The company has filed claims that two cookie companies are infringing on its trademark.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Crumbl Cookies claims these two cookie companies are infringing on its trademark.

Driving the news: According to KSL 5 TV, lawsuits against startup companies Dirty Dough and Crave Cookies were filed by Crumbl in May.

  • The lawsuits claim the two businesses have copied Crumbl’s marketing, saying the companies’ product packaging and logos are too similar to its own.
  • Crumbl Cookies also claimed “the other businesses are attempting to profit off of its reputation and branding,” KSL reported.
Related
Related

What they’re saying: Bennett Maxwell, founder of Dirty Dough, shared the lawsuit news to his LinkedIn profile on Saturday.

  • “A Billion dollar company suing 2 start ups. Why? Because apparently if you put sprinkles of your cookies, Crumbl thinks they own that,” Maxwell wrote in the post.
  • “Watch out Grandma, you better throw away those sprinkles or you will be Crumbl’s next victim,” Maxwell added.

  • Crumbl has not yet officially stated anything on the matter.

Bad blood? According to ABC 4, Crumbl claims that the founder of Crave applied to become a Crumbl franchisee in 2019, but was denied for unspecified reasons.

Crumbl’s been here before: Crumbl Cookies previously sued a California cookie company in 2021 for trademark infringement. Crumbl claimed the name of the business — Crumbles Cookies — was too similar to its own.

Details: Dirty Dough first opened in 2018 and just opened its first Utah location in Vineyard last month, per its official site.

  • Crave Cookies first opened in 2019 and has storefronts in Midvale, Sandy and West Valley.
Next Up In Utah
Here’s how ‘The Point’ is giving Utah the opportunity to ‘focus on the future’
Why is Utah’s Hispanic population growing so quickly? Family values, one former Californian says
‘Yellowstone’ actress charged with fraud after allegedly collecting over $96K in disability payments
Twitter is suing Elon Musk for trying to back out of $44 billion deal
Here’s where you might need to wear a mask at a national park
Housing market power dynamics are shifting. Buyers taking back control — but there’s a dark side