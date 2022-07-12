What can the Utah Jazz expect from Patrick Beverley, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Leandro Bolmaro and Walker Kessler?

No one knows yet whether they will all be on the Utah Jazz’s roster at the beginning of the 2022-23 NBA season, but Patrick Beverley, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Leandro Bolmaro and Walker Kessler are the newest Jazzmen, acquired in the Rudy Gobert trade.

What do the Jazz expect from their new additions?

“All of them are at varying levels of their career and all have shown to be NBA players,” Jazz general manager Justin Zanik said. “Many of them have been top starters and rotational players on playoff teams, and a couple of guys have great potential and developmental opportunities.

“Coach (Will Hardy) has had many conversations already with the guys on our team, the guys coming from Minnesota and the returnees. I think all of them have opportunities to help us.”

Here is a closer look at everyone Utah acquired from the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Patrick Beverley

Then-Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (22) plays during Game 5 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies on April 26, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. Brandon Dill, Associated Press

Age

34 years old.

Position

Point guard.

Experience

10 years.

Played for the Houston Rockets, LA Clippers and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Made the playoffs every season of his NBA career.

Averaged 8.8 points, 3.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game over the course of his career.

Measurables

Height — 6-foot-1.

Weight — 180 pounds.

Wingspan — 6-foot-7.

What the Jazz think of Beverley

“Patrick Beverley, longtime NBA antagonist, brings great defensive fire and that intensity is needed with our team. He has shown it over a number of years.” — Justin Zanik.

Malik Beasley

Then-Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley (5) reacts after a basket against Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (8) during an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Minneapolis. Andy Clayton-King, Associated Press

Age

25 years old.

Position

Shooting guard.

Experience

Six years.

Former first-round pick (19th pick in 2016 NBA draft).

Played for the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Averaged 10.4 points per game in his NBA career, and shot 38.6% from behind the arc.

Measurables

Height — 6-foot-4.

Weight — 187 pounds.

Wingspan — 6-foot-7.

What the Jazz think of Beasley

“Both Patrick and Malik Beasley have been rotation players on a playoff team. Malik has had a very good career, either starting or coming off the bench. (He’s a) very, very good defensive player.” — Justin Zanik

Jarred Vanderbilt

Then-Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jarred Vanderbilt in action against Memphis Grizzlies during Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Minneapolis. Craig Lassig, Associated Press

Age

23 years old.

Position

Power forward.

Experience

Four years.

Former second-round round pick (41st pick in 2018 NBA draft).

Played for the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Averaged 6.9 points and 8.4 rebounds per game in his NBA career.

Measurables

Height — 6-foot-9.

Weight — 214 pounds.

Wingspan — 6-foot-11.

What the Jazz think of Vanderbilt

“Jarred Vanderbilt, high-energy, defensive-minded four-man, I think he has some upside to continue to develop. He plays hard and cares about his teammates.” — Justin Zanik

Leandro Bolmaro

Then-Minnesota Timberwolves guard Leandro Bolmaro during a break in action against the Chicago Bulls during an NBA basketball game Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Minneapolis. Craig Lassig, Associated Press

Age

21 years old.

Position

Shooting guard.

Experience

One year.

Former first-round pick (23rd pick in 2020 NBA draft).

Played for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Played in 35 games as a rookie, averaging 6.9 minutes per game.

Measurables

Height — 6-foot-6.

Weight — 200 pounds.

Wingspan — 6-foot-8.

What the Jazz think of Bolmaro

“Leandro, former first-round pick who has been getting settled in the United States. He is big, can play multiple positions and handle the ball.” — Justin Zanik

Walker Kessler

Auburn’s Walker Kessler blocks Jacksonville State’s Demaree King during the first round of the NCAA Tournament, on March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. Kessler was drafted by Minnesota and traded to the Utah Jazz. Brynn Anderson, Associated Press

Age

20 years old.

Position

Center.

Experience

Rookie.

First-round pick (22nd pick in 2022 NBA draft).

Played for the North Carolina Tar Heels and Auburn Tigers.

Averaged 11.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.6 blocks (tied for first in the NCAA) and 1.1 steals per game, in 34 games played in his one and only year at Auburn.

Measurables

Height — 7-foot-1.

Weight — 245 pounds.

Wingspan — 7-foot-4.

What the Jazz think of Kessler

“We are excited about Walker Kessler. As a first-round pick and a center who put up some really good numbers both offensively and defensively for a top program in Auburn, we are excited to get him into our developmental program.” — Justin Zanik