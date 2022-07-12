Here’s where you can get free (or really cheap) fries for National French Fry Day

National French Fry Day is here, and several places are joining in on the celebration.

Here’s a list of fast-food chains offering free (or at least very discounted) fries on Wednesday.

Note: This list is not all-inclusive and will be updated as more deals come in. It’s always recommended to check in with your specific location to make sure the deal is being honored.

When is National French Fry Day 2022?

National French Fry Day falls on July 13 — although there is a petition circulating to make the annual holiday fall on a Friday.

National French Fry Day 2022: Here are some of the best deals

Fatburger: Fatburger, based in California, is offering customers a free order of Fat or Skinny Fries from July 13 to July 19, with any in-store or online purchase. To access the deal, customers must mention the promotion in store or use the code FrenchFryDay22 online, according to a news release sent to the Deseret News.

Hot Dog on a Stick: Hot Dog on a Stick is giving customers a free surprise with any fry purchase in-store and online, according to a news release sent to the Deseret News. Surprises include a free stick with any lemonade purchase and $5 off $15 or more online.

Checker’s and Rally’s: The drive-thru chain has a petition to make National French Fry Day fall on a Friday. Fans who sign the petition will receive a digital coupon for a free medium order of fries — no purchase necessary — through July 15, according to a news release sent to the Deseret News.

McDonald’s: McDonald’s is giving customers who use the chain’s app a free order of large fries on July 13, CNN reported.

Wendy’s: Wendy’s is offering free fries all week long through its app, according to a news release sent to the Deseret News. The deals include:

