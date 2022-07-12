‘Cowboy Caviar’ has gone viral on TikTok. Here’s how to make it

A new recipe is taking TikTok by storm — and it’s easier to make than you think.

Food TikToker Bria Lemirande snatched the internet’s attention when she posted a video of her making “Cowboy Caviar” back in May. The video, which shows Lemirande chopping up various fruits and veggies and tossing them in a bowl, now has over 13 million views and over 1.7 million likes.

This “super fresh and colorful Cowboy Caviar combines two types of beans, delicious summer vegetables, and a sweet and tangy lime dressing to make a bold and versatile dish that you’ll find yourself making over and over,” explained Budget Bytes.

While cowboy caviar is just becoming a hot trend, the summer side dish has actually been around since the 1950s. According to Southern Living, Helen Corbitt, a Neiman Marcus food director in the 1950s, came up with the recipe and it was “first served as ‘pickled black-eyed peas’ on New Year’s Eve at the Houston Country Club.” It first went by the name “Texas caviar,” paying homage to its roots.

Whether you call it Cowboy Caviar, Texas caviar or redneck caviar, there’s no doubt that this recipe is the perfect refreshing and nutritious side dish for summertime. The recipe does make quite a lot, so be prepared to make room in your fridge for leftovers, which typically last up to four or five days. Dip into it with chips, serve it as a side dish or eat the salad as is.

Here are the ingredients needed, according to Lemirande’s video:



1 red bell pepper.

1 orange bell pepper.

1 yellow bell pepper.

1 green bell pepper.

2 jalapeños.

3 ⁄ 4 of a red onion.

⁄ of a red onion. Black olives (Lemirande encourages you to “measure with your heart”).

Candied jalapeños.

1 mango.

1 container of Feta cheese or cotija cheese.

2 avocados.

2 cans black beans.

1 can pinto beans (rinsed).

2 cups sweet corn.

Dressing ingredients:



Juice of 3 limes.

1 ⁄ 2 cup olive oil.

⁄ cup olive oil. 1 ⁄ 4 cup white wine vinegar.

⁄ cup white wine vinegar. 3-4 tablespoons taco seasoning.

Salt and pepper to taste.

2-4 tablespoons spicy honey.

3 tablespoons sugar (add more according to desired sweetness).

For step-by-step instructions of how to make it, check out Lemirande’s tutorial.