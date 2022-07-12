Facebook Twitter
Venue announced for BYU basketball’s matchup with Creighton

BYU’s Fousseyni Traore has his shot blocked by Creighton’s Ryan Kalkbrenner.

BYU’s Fousseyni Traore (45) has his shot blocked by Creighton’s Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) during a game on Saturday, Dec. 11 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D. The Cougars and Bluejays will play this season on Dec. 10 at Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

Matt Gade, for the Deseret News

BYU playing Creighton in basketball for a second straight season isn’t breaking news at this point — it’s a game that’s long been reported.

In May, the date for the matchup in Las Vegas was reported: Dec. 10. 

Now, there’s a venue.

BYU and Creighton will play at Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Creighton announced on Monday.

The Bluejays will play a pair of games in a five-team event called the Jack Jones Hoopfest. 

In addition to the BYU-Creighton game on Dec. 10, Southern Utah will face Cal State Fullerton that same day.

Then on Dec. 12, Creighton will play Arizona State in the final game of the event.

The Bluejays are seen as a likely preseason top 10 team, one season after advancing to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Creighton returns three starters and has added South Dakota State’s Baylor Scheierman, who was widely considered one of the best players in the transfer portal this offseason.

