Utah Jazz are reportedly ‘showing a willingness’ to listen to trade offers for Donovan Mitchell

Up to this point in the NBA offseason, the Utah Jazz have been public about their desire to keep guard Donovan Mitchell despite trading fellow All-Star Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Could that desire be changing?

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter Tuesday, the Jazz “are showing a willingness to listen on possible trade scenarios,” rival teams say.

Wojnarowski added that, like for Gobert, the asking price for Mitchell “appears to be steep,” but “the Jazz are no longer simply dismissing calls on Mitchell.”

Wojnarowski concluded Tuesday by writing, “The Jazz are open to trades across the entire roster too.”

Just last Saturday, Jazz general manager Justin Zanik said during a Zoom call with reporters, “Look, if you had asked me three months ago about anyone on the roster or any sort of change, change is inevitable in the NBA. I’m not trying to be cryptic or anything else, but Donovan is on our roster and he is a very important part of what we are trying to do.

“Things evolve in the NBA so I couldn’t sit here and say anyone is (untouchable). We are trying to build a championship team, but there is no intent there at all (to trade Mitchell).”

Mitchell, 25, is a three-time NBA All-Star. He will be entering the second year of a five-year contract extension he signed in late 2020, the final year of which is a player option.