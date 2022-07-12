Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, July 12, 2022 | 
Utah Jazz Sports

Utah Jazz are reportedly ‘showing a willingness’ to listen to trade offers for Donovan Mitchell

By  Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
   
SHARE Utah Jazz are reportedly ‘showing a willingness’ to listen to trade offers for Donovan Mitchell
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) grabs a rebound as he and Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) battle as the Utah Jazz and the Dallas Mavericks play.

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) grabs a rebound as he and Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) battle in Game 4 of the NBA playoffs at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 23, 2022. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Jazz “are showing a willingness to listen on possible trade scenarios” for Mitchell.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Up to this point in the NBA offseason, the Utah Jazz have been public about their desire to keep guard Donovan Mitchell despite trading fellow All-Star Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Could that desire be changing?

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter Tuesday, the Jazz “are showing a willingness to listen on possible trade scenarios,” rival teams say.

Related

Wojnarowski added that, like for Gobert, the asking price for Mitchell “appears to be steep,” but “the Jazz are no longer simply dismissing calls on Mitchell.”

Wojnarowski concluded Tuesday by writing, “The Jazz are open to trades across the entire roster too.”

Just last Saturday, Jazz general manager Justin Zanik said during a Zoom call with reporters, “Look, if you had asked me three months ago about anyone on the roster or any sort of change, change is inevitable in the NBA. I’m not trying to be cryptic or anything else, but Donovan is on our roster and he is a very important part of what we are trying to do.

“Things evolve in the NBA so I couldn’t sit here and say anyone is (untouchable). We are trying to build a championship team, but there is no intent there at all (to trade Mitchell).”

Mitchell, 25, is a three-time NBA All-Star. He will be entering the second year of a five-year contract extension he signed in late 2020, the final year of which is a player option.

Next Up In Utah Jazz
Who is Vasilije Micic and why do ‘several NBA teams’ want him?
What can the Utah Jazz expect from their newcomers?
Are the Utah Jazz winners or losers this offseason so far? What national media are saying
Are the Utah Jazz interested in any of their own free agents?
Why the Utah Jazz ultimately decided to trade Rudy Gobert
Where do the Utah Jazz stand with Donovan Mitchell?