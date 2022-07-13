Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, July 13, 2022 | 
BYU Football College Football Sports

Here’s who BYU football will open the 2023 season against, after the Tennessee cancellation

The Cougars made a pair of shifts to their schedule next year, the program’s first season in the Big 12 Conference

By  Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
   
SHARE Here’s who BYU football will open the 2023 season against, after the Tennessee cancellation
Sam Houston State head coach K.C. Keeler hoists the championship trophy after defeating South Dakota State 23-21 for the NCAA college FCS Football Championship.

FILE — Sam Houston State head coach K.C. Keeler hoists the championship trophy after defeating South Dakota State 23-21 for the NCAA college FCS Football Championship in Frisco, Texas, Sunday, May 16, 2021. BYU announced it will host Sam Houston State to open the 2023 season.

Michael Ainsworth, Associated Press

Two months ago, Tennessee canceled its scheduled 2023 game against BYU.

Now, there’s someone to fill that schedule void.

BYU announced the Cougars will instead host Sam Houston State on Sept. 2, 2023, to start that season, the program’s first year as a member of the Big 12 Conference.

In addition, the school announced BYU will face Southern Utah in 2025 and move its scheduled 2023 game against the Thunderbirds up from Nov. 18 to Sept. 9. Both games will be played in Provo.

That gives BYU two home games at LaVell Edwards Stadium to start the 2023 season before the Cougars’ third scheduled nonconference opponent, when they play at Arkansas on Sept. 16.

The Cougars are expected to play a nine-game conference schedule in the Big 12.

Sam Houston is a program in flux, too. The Bearkats, who won the Football Championship Subdivision championship in spring 2021, will be joining a Football Bowl Subdivision conference, Conference USA, in 2023.

Tennessee’s game against BYU in 2023 was scheduled to be played in Provo, leaving the Cougars searching to add another home game to their slate. 

By canceling the contracted game, Tennessee was forced to pay BYU $2 million, according to several reports. The Volunteers instead will play Virginia in a home game in 2023.

BYU and SUU have played once before, when the Cougars beat the Thunderbirds 37-7 in 2016.

Next Up In BYU sports
New Big 12 commissioner leaves door open for Oklahoma and Texas to leave before 2025
How much will new Big 12 commish reveal at opening day of Big 12 football media days?
Venue announced for BYU basketball’s matchup with Creighton
Will the new Big 12 commissioner talk conference realignment? How to watch Big 12 football media days
College football needs a reset
Utah’s Kyle Whittingham, BYU’s Kalani Sitake made this prestigious coach watch list