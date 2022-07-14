This article was first published in the Ute Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Wednesday night.

We’re just a couple of weeks away from Pac-12 football media day in Los Angeles.

It will be a chance for commissioner George Kliavkoff to discuss the state of the league after USC and UCLA announced they will be headed to the Big Ten in 2024.

It appears that after much speculation and many rumors, realignment talk has slowed down. For now, it seems, the Pac-12 will remain intact. Soon, the focus will be on what happens on the field.

Still, there will be plenty going on behind the scenes during the coming months. Media rights negotiations between the Pac-12 and ESPN are happening; there could be lawsuits coming; there will be talk about mergers or “loose partnerships.”

Certainly, college football looks much different now than it did 20 years ago. And change will continue to take place.

In case you missed it

Former Utah baseball star C.J. Cron became the first Ute alum to be named to a Major League Baseball All-Star team. The Colorado Rockies first baseman played for Utah from 2009-11 and is in his ninth MLB season.

Numbers game

.295: C.J. Cron’s batting average through 84 games

20: Number of home runs Cron has hit this season

66: Number of RBI by Cron this season

From the archives

• Without USC and UCLA, can the Pac-12 survive?

• Wilguens Exacte Jr.’s journey from Montreal to Mexico prepared him for college basketball life in Utah

• What Utah Ute is deemed one of college football’s ‘most exciting players’?

Extra points

Utah’s Kyle Whittingham, BYU’s Kalani Sitake made this prestigious coach watch list

The latest on the Utah Utes’ 2023 recruiting class

What the updated ESPN FPI predicts for Utah, BYU and Utah State in 2022

Utah, Weber State reportedly meeting again in football. Here’s when

Fanalyst

Comments from Deseret News readers

The writing seemed to be on the wall for the B12 a few times, regarding survival. But they did. The writing seems to be on the wall for the Pac-12 folding now — however long that may take. Will they pull a B12 and survive? Well, this time around it feels different. Not because the team I cheer for is in the Pac-12, but because of the direction of realignment. TX, OU, USC and UCLA moving to 1 of 2 conferences is different. Geography is no longer a thing. It’s all about media market and brand revenue. This feels like a different sort of signal, this time around. A lot of things will be looked at, explored and possibly tried. Will any of it matter? I guess we will find out.



— ArizonaUte



If you are not in the new P2, then anything is up for grabs and nothing is certain.



1. SEC and B1G (in order) = Congrats, you made it to the top-tier. You have secured your relevance in the future of FBS. No reason to change realignment, ever. Welcome to the P2 (i.e., FBS and money nirvana).



2. ACC, Big 12, Pac-12, MWC, AAC (in order) = Congrats. Welcome to the new G5. You most likely have secured at least some relevance in the future of FBS (maybe even significant relevance long term), but you may have to be scrappy and shuffle realignment to ultimately get to where you want to be. It is likely you will succeed, but there is no guaranty that you or even your current conference will ultimately survive long-term in this game.



3. Sun Belt, MAC and Conference USA (in order) = Sorry, you are at the bottom ... in the new LG3. You most likely will not succeed to secure relevance in the future of FBS. You have no choice but to aggressively perform, realign ... or quit. Chances are, you are already out of the game. Many are wondering why you are still here?



— Captain Jack Sparrow Lives

As much as it hurt to lose TJ (Pledger) — this opens the door a little wider for (Micah Bernard) who is a wonderful player and who always seems to make positive things happen. Already a beloved Ute.



— xert

Up next

Sept. 3 | 5 p.m. | Football | vs. Florida | @Gainesville, Florida | ESPN