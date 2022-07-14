Amari Whiting, one of the country’s top prospects in the 2023 women’s college basketball recruiting class, will reportedly play her final high school season in Utah.

Whiting, the daughter of new BYU women’s basketball coach Amber Whiting, will play the upcoming season at Timpview High, according to Brittany Cooper, who works at KMVT in Twin Falls, Idaho.

To close a chapter today, I asked @OregonWBB commit @amari_whiting about where she will play for her senior season and it’s Timpview, a 5A school in Provo, Utah. She says it’s a “great school with a great coach” and close to where her family will be living. @Jack_Schemmel27 pic.twitter.com/jfnwl5nZaI — Brittany Cooper (@BCooperKMVT) July 14, 2022

Amari Whiting is a four-star recruit who last November verbally committed to play at Oregon.

Amber Whiting was hired this offseason to replace longtime Cougars coach Jeff Judkins. Amber Whiting, who like her husband Trent played basketball at BYU, most previously coached at Burley High in Idaho, where she coached her daughter.

Amari Whiting is a 5-foot-10 point guard who is currently listed as the No. 31 prospect in the 2023 class by ESPN. She was named the Gatorade Idaho Girls Basketball Player of the Year last season.

blessed to be named the 2022 Idaho Gatorade Player of the Year! @Gatorade #GatoradePOY pic.twitter.com/A2kM0CnCRf — Amari Whiting (@amari_whiting) March 10, 2022

“Amari is also very competitive. She’s really determined. Her parents have played a big role in that,” Sydney Searle, one of her teammates at Burley High, told the Deseret News. “They train her. They’re dedicated to helping her as well. They’re very close. … They are literally each other’s best friends.”

Since her mother was named the head coach at BYU, there has been speculation whether the Cougars could recruit her away from her commitment to Oregon.

For now, though, she joins a Timpview program led by another former BYU player. Haley Steed took over the Thunderbirds program last season and led Timpview to a 19-5 season that ended in the 5A state quarterfinals.