Facebook Twitter
Thursday, July 14, 2022 | 
High School Girls Basketball College Basketball Sports

Elite prospect Amari Whiting — new BYU coach Amber Whiting’s daughter — will reportedly play at this Utah high school

By  Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
SHARE Elite prospect Amari Whiting — new BYU coach Amber Whiting’s daughter — will reportedly play at this Utah high school
Amari Whiting, one of the nation’s top prospects and a commitment to Oregon, will reportedly play her final high school season at Timpview High.

Burley, Idaho, High girls basketball coach Amber Whiting huddles up with her players on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Whiting is now the head women’s basketball coach at BYU and her daughter, Amari Whiting, one of the nation’s top prospects and a commitment to Oregon, will reportedly play her final high school season at Timpview High.

Searle family

Amari Whiting, one of the country’s top prospects in the 2023 women’s college basketball recruiting class, will reportedly play her final high school season in Utah.

Whiting, the daughter of new BYU women’s basketball coach Amber Whiting, will play the upcoming season at Timpview High, according to Brittany Cooper, who works at KMVT in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Amari Whiting is a four-star recruit who last November verbally committed to play at Oregon.

Related

Amber Whiting was hired this offseason to replace longtime Cougars coach Jeff Judkins. Amber Whiting, who like her husband Trent played basketball at BYU, most previously coached at Burley High in Idaho, where she coached her daughter.

Amari Whiting is a 5-foot-10 point guard who is currently listed as the No. 31 prospect in the 2023 class by ESPN. She was named the Gatorade Idaho Girls Basketball Player of the Year last season.

“Amari is also very competitive. She’s really determined. Her parents have played a big role in that,” Sydney Searle, one of her teammates at Burley High, told the Deseret News. “They train her. They’re dedicated to helping her as well. They’re very close. … They are literally each other’s best friends.”

Since her mother was named the head coach at BYU, there has been speculation whether the Cougars could recruit her away from her commitment to Oregon.

For now, though, she joins a Timpview program led by another former BYU player. Haley Steed took over the Thunderbirds program last season and led Timpview to a 19-5 season that ended in the 5A state quarterfinals.

Next Up In BYU sports
Courtney Wayment returning to site of her NCAA title, but this time it’s a grander stage
BYU, Utah, together again? Just as if it was meant to be
‘His legacy will move forward’: The impact Alex Barcello had on BYU basketball
New commissioner plans to make league’s brand ‘younger, hipper, cooler’
Here’s who BYU football will open the 2023 season against, after the Tennessee cancellation
New Big 12 commissioner leaves door open for Oklahoma and Texas to leave before 2025