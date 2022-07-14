As the world opens up more for travel this year, Time magazine has compiled a list of the greatest places in the world to explore in 2022. With its bustling ski industry and unique mountain landscapes, Park City, Utah, was one of 50 destinations featured on the list.

Why Park City? Time states that Park City is a small ski town that has grown into a “major winter and summer destination on par with Aspen.”



Known for the Sundance Film Festival, Park City has grown in recent years with more luxury resorts and upscale restaurants and businesses popping up all around the city.

Not only does the mountain town have Olympic grade ski hills for winter sport, it’s also a vast playground for outdoor activities all year round. During the summer, visitors can hike, fish, camp and watch live music in the streets and hills surrounding the city.

Not an outdoor person? Park City still has plenty of entertainment to offer between air-conditioned walls. The city is home to lots of local and unique shops, art galleries, museums and more, according to the Visit Park City Website.

What went into making this list? In order to compile this list and decide which places were the greatest in the world, Time “solicited nominations of places from our international network of correspondents and contributors, with an eye toward those offering new and exciting experiences.”

Full list: Here is the full list of the 50 places Time considers the world’s greatest of 2022.

