Will supply chain issues delay release and drive up price of Apple’s iPhone 14?

As acolytes of Apple’s wildly popular iPhone have learned since the device first appeared in 2007, the lead-up to every new model release includes a flood of speculation, rumormongering and insider leaks.

And, with Apple’s latest iteration, the iPhone 14, due out in just a few months, the speculation churn is in full effect with some prognostications going to potential delays and higher prices for the world’s most popular smartphone (though it’s worth noting that in terms of total phones manufactured, Samsung beats Apple, hands down.)

What might be holding up the iPhone 14: Apple’s newest iPhone model will supposedly come in four models, just like the iPhone 13 did, according to a report from Gizmodo. But there will apparently be two large-size variants instead of just one, namely the iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max, making securing components harder than in years past. Ross Young, noted display supply analyst, reported that production is behind schedule because of this necessity.

Young reports that the iPhone 14 Max panel shipments are “still way behind through August,” though it’s not the Pro models that are affected, per Gizmodo. Those displays seem fine, with Young reporting that supply volumes are more than three times higher than on the regular Max phones.

Apple, like almost every other business on the planet, has had to navigate supply chain issues that were the most severe early on in the COVID-19 pandemic but have persisted in pockets even as most blanket restrictions have lifted.

Supply chain issues could mean higher prices for iPhone 14: Apple leaks have revealed that iPhone 14 Pro models will receive multiple exclusive upgrades and higher pricing, according to Forbes. But now a new report claims standard iPhone 14 models will also receive a price bump, despite being virtually unchanged from their predecessors.

Speaking to The Sun, Dan Ives, head of popular analyst group Wedbush Securities, cites supply chain prices as the driving force behind the increase.

“We believe a $100 price increase is coming for the iPhone 14,” explained Ives. “Prices have been increasing across the whole supply chain, and Cupertino needs to pass these costs to the consumer on this release.”

If correct, the iPhone 14 lineup would breakdown as follows, per Forbes:



IPhone 14 — $899 (iPhone 13 $799).

IPhone 14 Max — $999 (iPhone 13 Mini $699).

IPhone 14 Pro — $1099 (iPhone 13 Pro $999).

IPhone 14 Pro Max — $1199 (iPhone 13 Pro Max $1099).

A new Apple operating system to boot: At its developer-focused conference last month, Apple unveiled a suite of new operating systems for its family of devices including iOS 16, the newest upgrade to the brains behind the iPhone.

Highlights include:



Apple has joined a growing fray of buy-now-pay-later apps and services with its own Apple Pay Later that integrates with the iPhone Wallet/Apple Pay feature. Users can apply for Apple Pay Later when they are checking out with Apple Pay, or in Wallet and, if approved, can split the cost of an Apple Pay purchase into four equal payments spread over six weeks, with zero interest and no fees.

With iOS 16, iPhone users will be able to customize their lock screens with photos that now appear in front of the clock feature and widgets that take inspiration from Apple Watch complications, making it easy to get information at a glance, such as upcoming calendar events, the weather, battery levels, alarms, time zones, activity ring progress and more.

Ever wanted to reel that last poorly written, awkward or untimely text message back in? New Message features in iOS 16 allows users to edit or recall recently sent messages, recover recently deleted messages and mark conversations as unread so they can come back to them later. In addition, SharePlay is coming to Messages, making it possible to enjoy synced content like movies or songs and shared playback controls all while chatting in Messages.

New “extreme” security for the iPhone: Earlier this month, Apple dropped news of a benchmark security upgrade for iPhone users that will come built in to iOS 16

“Apple makes the most secure mobile devices on the market,” said Ivan Krstić, Apple’s head of Security Engineering and Architecture, in a statement. “Lockdown Mode is a groundbreaking capability that reflects our unwavering commitment to protecting users from even the rarest, most sophisticated attacks.”

At launch, Lockdown Mode, according to Apple, will include the following protection:

