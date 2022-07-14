4 Jazz assistant coaches will be among those that remain on staff with new head coach Will Hardy

Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy will be retaining at least four of the coaches that were on staff under Quin Snyder, team sources told the Deseret News.

Alex Jensen, Irv Roland, Lamar Skeeter and Bryan Bailey, all assistant coaches under Snyder, will be returning as assistants for Hardy for the 2022-23 season.

Hardy’s coaching staff is still taking shape and he has yet to make a final decision on who will be his lead assistant coach. Those with knowledge of the situation say that interviews for the lead assistant position are ongoing and Hardy is expected to bring in someone from the outside.

The Jazz feel confident in Hardy, a first-time NBA head coach, and believe that he is fortunate to have multiple people in the Jazz organization who have NBA head coaching experience for him to lean on for advice. Jazz CEO Danny Ainge and assistant general manager David Fizdale both have extensive experience coaching in the NBA.

Even so, it’s possible that Hardy brings in someone with some veteran NBA coaching experience to be his lead assistant as he navigates the position for the first time.

Jensen originally joined the Jazz coaching staff in 2013 under Ty Corbin and was kept on staff by Snyder, eventually becoming his lead assistant. Roland joined the Jazz coaching staff in 2021, Skeeter has been a player development and assistant coach since 2016, and Bailey joined the Jazz staff in 2019 after coaching with the SLC Stars.