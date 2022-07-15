Scientists discover ‘heartbeat’ radio waves from space

Astronomers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have discovered fast radio bursts from another galaxy billions of light-years away that resemble the pattern of a heartbeat.

What is a fast radio burst? Previous Deseret News reporting defines fast radio bursts as “milliseconds short radio wave bursts from space.”



Regular radio bursts usually emit once from space without repeating, but a fast radio burst will send out short radio waves multiple times in a row.

Details: The exact source of these heartbeat radio bursts are still unknown. However, scientists at MIT believe they could come from a neutron star.



Neutron stars are “extremely dense, rapidly spinning collapsed cores of giant stars,” according to MIT.

This specific radio signal, which scientists named FRB 20191221A, had a duration of three seconds, which is around 1,000 times longer than a typical fast radio burst, per CNN.

This radio burst is also unique because it is over a million times brighter than bursts from our own galaxy, MIT stated.

Why does it matter? Insider says that these radio signals can give us a clearer picture of space and the activity of the remote parts of the universe.

