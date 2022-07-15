How the football world reacted to the death of a 22-year-old Oregon tight end

The football world is mourning the loss of Oregon tight end Spencer Webb, 22, who died Wednesday after sustaining a head injury during a rock slide. Multiple teams and college football stars have shared remembrances of Webb on social media and sent love to the University of Oregon football team.

“There are few things as difficult as losing a teammate. Many prayers being sent to his friends and family,” tweeted Britain Covey, a former wide receiver for the University of Utah who recently signed with the Philadelphia Eagles.

“I can’t believe it man. ... Rest easy brudda,” said Detroit Lions tackle and Oregon alum Penei Sewell in an Instagram story.

“Our hearts break for Spencer’s family, friends and the Oregon football team. We send all of our love,” tweeted the University of Utah football team account.

Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert, who played with Webb at Oregon before being entering the NFL, shared one of his former team’s posts about Webb’s death to his Instagram stories.

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead, who also played for Oregon, shared a video of himself and Webb.

“Great young man with a promising future gone too soon,” Armstead said.

Webb, who has been with the Oregon football team since 2018, is being remembered as a joyful player who overcame difficult odds to break into the football world.

“Spencer Webb had every reason to be angry at the world yet carried himself with enthusiasm and joy. May we all be so fortunate as to have his perspective and outlook on life,” tweeted James Crepea, who covers the Ducks for The Oregonian.

In addition to his football career, Webb was known for his TikTok account. “He often posted about his life and athletic achievements, (and) had more than 550,000 followers,” The Associated Press reported.

Thursday night, Oregon students and fans gathered outside the football stadium for a candlelight vigil in Webb’s honor.

