Johnny Juzang is officially under contract with the Utah Jazz on a two-way deal

The Utah Jazz made an already reported signing official Friday, announcing they have signed undrafted UCLA guard/forward Johnny Juzang to a two-way contract.

Terms of the contract were not released.

The 6-foot-7, 215-pounder averaged 15.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists last season for the Bruins, helping him earn All-Pac-12 first-team honors.

Juzang, a Los Angeles native, joined the Jazz summer league team in Las Vegas after missing the team’s three games in Salt Lake City after being involved in an automobile accident.

He’s averaged 6.6 points and 4.6 rebounds per game in three games in Vegas, while shooting 41.6% from 3-point range.