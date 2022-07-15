Facebook Twitter
Friday, July 15, 2022 | 
Utah Jazz Sports

Johnny Juzang is officially under contract with the Utah Jazz on a two-way deal

By  Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
UCLA guard Johnny Juzang (3) drives around St. Mary’s guard Logan Johnson (0).

UCLA guard Johnny Juzang (3) drives around St. Mary’s guard Logan Johnson (0) during a second-round NCAA Tournament game, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Portland, Ore. Juzang has officially signed a two-way contract with the Utah Jazz.

Craig Mitchelldyer, Associated Press

The Utah Jazz made an already reported signing official Friday, announcing they have signed undrafted UCLA guard/forward Johnny Juzang to a two-way contract.

Terms of the contract were not released.

The 6-foot-7, 215-pounder averaged 15.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists last season for the Bruins, helping him earn All-Pac-12 first-team honors.

Related

Juzang, a Los Angeles native, joined the Jazz summer league team in Las Vegas after missing the team’s three games in Salt Lake City after being involved in an automobile accident.

He’s averaged 6.6 points and 4.6 rebounds per game in three games in Vegas, while shooting 41.6% from 3-point range.

