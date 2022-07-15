Lego has a set based on ‘The Office’

Fans of “The Office” can now build a miniature version of Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton office featured in the show, brick by brick.

Or rather, Lego by Lego.

The brick building company announced that this new set, based on the Emmy-winning mockumentary sitcom, is available for preorder on Twitter.

It includes 15 mini figures of characters from the show like Michael Scott, Dwight Schrute, Jim Halpert, Pam Beesly, Ryan Howard, Angela Martin, Angela’s cat Garbage, Oscar Martinez, Kevin Malone, Stanley Hudson, Kelly Kapoor, Phyllis Lapin Vance and more, according to a press release. Many of the figures have two facial expressions.

A photo of “The Office” lego set. Lego

Fans of the show can relive iconic moments through accessories in the set like a stapler encased in Jell-O from Jim’s prank on Dwight, Michael’s well-known “World’s Best Boss” mug and a Dundie Award trophy. The set re-creates Michael's office, the conference room, Jim and Dwight’s desk island, Phyllis and Stanley’s desk island and the reception area.

This set’s design, created by Jaijai Lewis, was submitted on Lego’s Ideas portal and later selected after reaching the required 10,000 votes.

Lewis, who is a marketing professional from New York City, used “behind-the-scenes photos, set blueprints and rewatched the show” for reference as he recreated classic moments, according to Lego’s press release.

A photo of “The Office” lego set. Lego

“One of my biggest changes was rescaling it to make the set smaller while keeping so many characters,” he said, adding, “I’m so grateful to the fans who came out to promote and vote for my latest designs, it really means a lot to me.”

“The Office” Lego set, made up of 1,164 pieces, is over 3 inches high, 12 inches wide and 10 inches deep. The construction toy company had its own husband and wife design duo, Laura and Chris Perron, working on the final version of the project.

“It was special being able to co-design this set with my wife, Laura; we felt we could play up the Jim and Pam dynamic,” Chris Perron said, according to the press release.

A photo of “The Office” lego set. Lego

“I’m really happy with how the reception desk turned out — its curve is very iconic, and we wanted to get it just right!” Laura Perron added.

The toy set will be exclusively available on Walmart.com, with pre-orders beginning July 15 and sales on Oct. 1, per The Verge.