Jazz Insiders newsletter: A Donovan Mitchell trade could change the way we view Summer League

It is incredibly possible that the Utah Jazz trade Donovan Mitchell in the coming days or weeks, a move that would officially initiate a rebuild for the franchise.

Trading Mitchell would change the way that we look at a lot of the things the Jazz do, but it very immediately changes the way we look at the Jazz’s Summer League squad.

There are players that are currently on the Jazz’s Summer League roster that have waited at the end of the bench who could end up being big-minute players and development projects that are important over the next couple of years.

So instead of looking at these exhibition games as a means to an end in curating a SLC Stars roster, the remaining games in Las Vegas could be a glimpse at what could become very familiar faces during the Jazz’s regular season.

Related What life for the Jazz and Knicks could look like in the aftermath of a Donovan Mitchell trade

So when you’re reading about or watching Jared Butler and wondering if he’ll be able to become more consistent with his jumper on the NBA stage, that’s what we could be looking at when October rolls around.

As we watch Johnny Juzang sink treys we should also be asking, is this a player that could make a legitimate two-way leap over the next couple of years. This whole situation should have all of us taking a deeper and more critical look at players like Xavier Sneed and Jordan Usher and hoping that the Jazz could polish some of the more raw and rough players into semi-diamonds that could become role players on a future team.

New with the Jazz

Related 4 Jazz assistant coaches will be among those remaining on staff with head coach Will Hardy

This week on ‘Unsalvageable’

Check out “Unsalvageable” hosted by Deseret News Utah Jazz beat reporter Sarah Todd and lifelong Jazz fan Greg Foster (no, not that Greg Foster).

This week the crew answers listener mailbag questions and also discusses the most recent reports about a possible trade between the Jazz and Knicks for Donovan Mitchell. Also, catch last week’s episode where the crew welcomes Minnesota Timberwolves beat reporter Chris Hine to discuss the Rudy Gobert trade.

The podcast has moved to a new feed so remember to follow or subscribe by searching for “Unsalvageable” through your podcast provider.

New episodes come out every week. You can listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and anywhere else you stream podcasts.

From the archives

This week in Jazz history

On July 9, 2020, NBA training camps for the restart of the 2019-20 season opened at the bubble in Walt Disney World campus in Orlando, Florida. The 22 teams that participated in the restart were the Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto Raptors, Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Indiana Pacers, Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, Portland Trail Blazers, New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs and Phoenix Suns.

How to pass the time in the offseason

Now that the Jazz season has come to an end, it means that I have some time to catch up on the things that I love but don’t have enough time for during the NBA season. Here I’ll suggest my latest way to pass the offseason time and also take your suggestions.

Because of the nature of my job, New Year’s resolutions are not very easy. Jan. 1 is right in the middle of the NBA season and it’s the dog days of the 82-game grind. Even though I usually try to make some resolutions and stick to them, I aim for self improvement more in the NBA offseason.

A summer resolution means just as much as a resolution made at the beginning of the calendar year and there’s no time like the present to try to make your life better. So, this week I’ve been making a list of attainable goals that I can set for myself and I thought that some of you might like to join me.

While my list might include trying to make my bed every day, or being better about flossing, or getting to the gym more often, your list could really include anything. For me, the most important thing is using language that makes the goal specific, yet attainable. For example, I want to floss at least three times a week and do 30 minutes of cardio at least three times a week. Specific, and attainable.

Extra points

New York has the pieces to make a Donovan Mitchell trade happen (The Athletic)

What the Utah Jazz can expect from their newcomers (Deseret News)

Could the Jazz be tanking to get Victor Wembenyama? (Deseret News)

The NBA is trying to cut down on take fouls (Deseret News)

Around the league

Suns match Pacers’ $133 million offer sheet on Deandre Ayton.

Austin Rivers joins Minnesota Timberwolves on 1-year deal.

What every NBA team can and can’t trade.

Up next: Las Vegas Summer League

July 15 | 3 p.m. | Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Clippers | ESPN2

July 17 | TBD | Utah Jazz vs. TBD | TBD

