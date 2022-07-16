BYU’s Courtney Wayment qualifies for 3,000-meter steeplechase finals at world track championships

As expected, BYU alum Courtney Wayment qualified for the finals of the 3,000-meter steeplechase Saturday at the world track and field championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Wayment finished fourth in the second of three heats after a mad dash to the finish line. She finished just .57 of a second behind winner Alice Finot, who set a French record of 9:14.34.

Ethiopia’s Mekides Abebe was second in 9:14.83, then Albania’s Luiza Gega in 9:14.91 and Wayment in 9:14.95.

Only the first three in each heat earned an automatic berth in the final. Wayment was one of six to advance to the final based on time. She had the seventh-fastest time of the day.

All three Americans finished fourth in their heats. Emma Coburn, the Olympic bronze medalist and 10-time USA champion, finished with a time of 9:15.19, and Courtney Frerichs, the Olympic silver medalist and American record holder, finished in 9:17.91.

They all advanced to the final, which will be held next Wednesday night.

Norah Jeruto of Kazakhstan had the fastest time in the heats, a world-leading 9:01.54.