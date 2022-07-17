Opinion: Is America the ‘great experiment’ our founders intended?

I have observed among many in this nation a growing fear that this nation cannot withstand the storm that blows so fiercely around us, battering at our most cherished values and institutions.

However, I believe that the fear of our new challenges comes from a severe misunderstanding of the intention of the American experiment. It is important to realize that the founders did not build this country for smooth sailing and complacency. If they had, we would have been just like any other monarchy of the time. But our founders had a different vision: They chose to give the helm of state to the people through their elected representatives.

When creating our system, the founders knew that upholding these radically new structures and ideals would not be easy. By nature experiments are hard, uncomfortable and unknown; however, experiments are how we discover, learn and illuminate the world around us. This is why I propose that we should run our nation as if it were a great experiment and be open to constantly modifying, improving and adapting our methods and system to reach for the promised ideals enshrined in the Declaration of Independence.

If the great American mixture bubbles and thrashes at times, so be it, as long as we keep our focus on the unattainable but noble promises we made at our founding which are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. In seeking the perfection we cannot reach, our experiment will bring light through constant improvement, always taking the next step to be better.

Landon Bundy

Provo