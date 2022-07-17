Utah Jazz reportedly signing Italian forward Simone Fontecchio

What the Utah Jazz roster will look like come opening night of the 2022-23 NBA season is still far from being determined — a potential blockbuster trade of Donovan Mitchell continues to hang over the franchise — but according to a report Sunday, there is at least one name Jazz fans can count on suiting up for the franchise next season.

As first reported by Eurodevotion, the Jazz are signing Italian Simone Fontecchio to a two-year contract that will bring the 26-year old Club Deportivo Saski-Baskonia forward to the NBA for the first time in his career.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed as far as whether or not it is guaranteed.

Per EuroHoops, Fontecchio’s current three-year deal with Saski Baskonia — part of Liga ACB in Spain and the Euroleague — includes an NBA exit clause that expires this month.

Italy’s Simone Fontecchio celebrates after making three point basket during men’s basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. Charlie Neibergall, AP

Undrafted in 2017 and listed at 6-foot-8, Fontecchio has averaged 12.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game during his 10-year professional basketball career.

Fontecchio played for Italian clubs Virtus Pallacanestro Bologna, Olimpia Milano, Vanoli Cremona and Pallacanestro Reggiana, as well as German club Alba Berlin, before Saski-Baskonia.

He also represented Italy at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (the Italians lost to France in the quarterfinals, finishing fifth overall).

Last season, Fontecchio averaged 11.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game in 22 Euroleague games — averaging 26 minutes per contest. He shot 40.2% from 3-point range.