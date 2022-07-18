And the Utah cookie war continues: Dirty Dough responds to Crumbl with billboards

Crumbl Cookie recently filed lawsuits against two companies claiming copyright infringement. According to KSL-TV, Crumbl claimed that startup companies Dirty Dough and Crave Cookies had similar logos and packaging to Crumbl.

What’s new in the Utah cookie wars?

Bennett Maxwell, owner of Dirty Dough, responded to the lawsuit first on LinkedIn. “Why? Because apparently if you put sprinkles of your cookies, Crumbl thinks they own that. Watch out Grandma, you better throw away those sprinkles or you will be Crumbl’s next victim,” he said.

Now Dirty Dough is responding again — this time with billboards.



Sunday on LinkedIn, Maxwell posted pictures of the company’s new billboards, which are in response to the lawsuit. One of the billboards reads, “We don’t file lawsuits, we just have better cookies! #UtahCookieWars.” In the LinkedIn post, Maxwell said his favorite of the billboards reads , “Cookies so good we’re being sued! #UtahCookieWars.”

According to ABC 4, both Dirty Dough and Crave Cookies deny the legitimacy of the lawsuits, with Maxwell saying, “The whole lawsuit is just bogus in my opinion.”

What is the Utah cookie war?

Cookie companies in Utah began facing competition a while ago, with Chip Cookie and Ruby Snap as some of the original main competitors. After Chip opened its doors in Provo, Crumbl soon followed in Logan. L.R. Encinas wrote for the Deseret News, “Although Chip came first in the land of milk and cookies, Crumbl must have realized the great Utah cookie war wasn’t about who had the better cookie — it was about which cookie looked better on a phone screen.”

Crumbl’s success accelerated as it developed its iconic pink cookie box and it became one of the fastest-growing restaurant chains in the nation.

Dirty Dough opened after both Chip and Crumbl, but not in Utah. Even though Dirty Dough began in Tempe, Arizona, it opened a location in Vineyard, Utah. Its website also lists new locations coming soon in Pleasant Grove, Spanish Fork, Saratoga Springs and St. George. Dirty Dough claims it produces the world’s first three layer cookie and boasts cheaper franchise potential.

Crumbl Cookie has not posted any updates on the lawsuit.

